Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping tabs on Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, sources have told TEAMtalk.

A handful of clubs are checking on Brugge winger Tzolis, who played a starring role for Greece in their win against Scotland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus on Saturday.

Tzolis scored Greece’s third goal in the 63rd minute, as the home team won the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage Group C game 3-2.

Aston Villa, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Tottenham are among the sides to have run the rule over him this year, we understand.

Tzolis, 23, has also caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund, and a battle to sign him may open up in 2026.

The winger has been looking sharp this season and has 17 goal contributions (eight goals and nine assists) from 23 games on the club scene.

The exciting Greece international has scored one goal and given one assist in four appearances in the Champions League for Brugge this season.

The prospect of a move to the Premier League is possible, and Palace had even looked into the possibility of signing him last summer.

The speedy wide player has played in England before, with a spell at Norwich City before moving to Brugge.

The 23-year-old’s development has been impressive, with top clubs now on alert that he could be soon be worth another try in English football.

Tzolis would likely be valued at around £35million (€40m, $46m) if any club was to try their luck with an offer.

