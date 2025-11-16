Tottenham Hotspur have been given a bit of a rude awakening when it comes to a proposed move for a top midfield talent on Thomas Frank’s radar, following reports that he has an €85million (£75m / $99m) release clause, while Spurs have also been hit by yet another potential injury blow.

The north London outfit are in the market for a new box-to-box midfielder, despite giving current No.8 Rodrigo Bentancur a new deal in early October.

Tottenham‘s midfield has often been exposed for a lack of pace and dynamism this season, and Frank is keen to rectify that, if not in January then next summer.

One player who has emerged on Spurs’ radar is Frank’s fellow countryman Victor Froholdt, who was scouted several times last season when he was promoted to FC Copenhagen’s first team.

However, Tottenham failed to snap up the midfield talent, who ended up at FC Porto instead and has been making waves in Portugal ever since.

Indeed, the 19-year-old is catching the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs with his dazzling displays, with Atletico Madrid in particular keen on a player who has netted twice and also has two assists in 17 games in all competitions.

Tottenham are reported to have continued monitoring Froholdt’s progress in Portugal amid talk of a potential swoop, although that exit clause could cause a massive issue on that front.

Suspicious Spanish outlet Fichajes are the source quoting that figure, although it’s thought that there are negotiations to be had that would bring that figure down.

And, while Froholdt’s profile aligns with what Tottenham are trying to do in terms of developing younger talent, it could be argued that Frank needs proven performers that can hit the ground running rather than potential at this stage of his tenure in north London.

Pape Sarr adds to Tottenham injury concerns

It’s no great surprise to see Tottenham and Frank looking at more midfield recruits, though, given the current injury crisis in that position.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are long-term absentees, although it’s hoped the latter will be back in the new year, while Archie Gray is currently sidelined with a calf injury and Lucas Bergvall was forced to return from Sweden duty in midweek to have further tests on his concussion issue.

And now that list may have gotten worse ahead of next weekend’s north London derby, following the news that Pape Sarr limped off with an unspecified injury during Senegal’s 2-0 loss to Brazil at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Reports on the injury are sketchy at best, with Sarr having started the contest before being taken off in the 49th minute following a challenge with Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha.

Frank will now be keeping his fingers crossed over the likes of Sarr and others who remain on international duty, although there is expected to be good news on Mohammed Kudus ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

The explosive winger has been by far Tottenham’s best attacking weapon so far this season, but has missed the last two games with a knock. He is, however, expected to be available for the game against The Gunners.

