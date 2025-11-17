Harry Kane should reject a fairy-tale return to Tottenham Hotspur and prioritise a thrilling move to Barcelona next summer, according to England great Chris Waddle.

When asked about Kane’s potential exit from Bayern Munich, Waddle said (via AS): “I know it sounds good to hear that Kane could return to Tottenham. But I’m not sure Spurs would want him at that age and for that price.

“Even if another club were interested, I don’t know if Bayern would let him go. They let [Robert] Lewandowski go to Barcelona at that age, and he went on to score goals nonstop.

How Kane became a Bayern hero

Joined in a stunning £100m deal in August 2023

Has broken a host of records by scoring 108 goals in just 113 matches

Fired Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season

“Perhaps Harry thinks he’s accomplished his mission in England, and perhaps he’ll soon feel the same way about Germany.

“Now Spain, Italy, or France might appeal to him. Bayern is huge, but Real Madrid is even bigger. What a story that would be!

“If I were Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​or Milan, I’d ask myself: Why not Kane? He scores goals, he’s technically gifted, and he can play as a centre-forward or an attacking midfielder.

“If I were Harry, I’d prefer to try my luck in Spain rather than return to England. A good goalscoring record would be nice, but his track record in England speaks for itself.”

READ MORE 👉 Hansi Flick can stun Real Madrid as superb midfield target names Barcelona his ‘favourite’ club

Goal machine available for £57m

Kane’s release clause drops to £57million (€65m / $75m) next summer, news which has put Tottenham and Barcelona on red alert.

We revealed on October 15 that Spurs are ready to break the bank to re-sign the striker, and that they have two advantages over Manchester United.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher stated on November 3 that Spurs expect Kane to return, though they will have to fend off Barca.

The Guardian backed up our information on Thursday, reporting that Barca have made Kane their No 1 target to replace Lewandowski.

Sources indicate that while the England captain is happy at Bayern, he is considering activating his £57m escape hatch.

The fact Waddle has tipped Kane to join Barca over Spurs is notable. Waddle is a Spurs hero, and Kane could therefore be influenced by his comments.

Kane faces huge career decision

The 32-year-old has ended his long wait for silverware at Bayern, and he must now decide whether to chase records or a new challenge in LaLiga.

Kane’s Premier League record stands at an incredible 213 goals from 320 appearances, meaning he needs 48 more to surpass Alan Shearer.

But the opportunity to join Barca, one of the biggest clubs in the world, could prove too difficult to turn down.

The Blaugrana see Kane as one of the few No 9s in the world capable of replacing Lewandowski’s goals. The Polish legend is now 37 years of age and has entered the final year of his contract.

At 32, Kane is not exactly a long-term replacement, but he could have the longevity to follow in Lewandowski’s footsteps.

Barca signed Lewandowski from Bayern in 2022, and Kane has been lined up for the exact same move.

Other strikers Barca are eyeing include Dusan Vlahovic, Julian Alvarez and Karl Etta Eyong.

Spurs in £75m battle; Barca rivalling Arsenal for striker

Meanwhile, Spurs have been joined by Manchester City and Liverpool in pursuing a £75m winger, according to Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, a report claims Arsenal are leading Barca in the chase for a striker alternative to Kane.

Plus, Bayern could get revenge on Barca for their interest in Kane by launching a €75m ‘offer’.