Tottenham Hotspur are being tipped to swoop for an explosive World Cup attacker, as the club’s busy summer window accelerates further, aided by a fresh cash injection from the Lewis family.

The north London club appear to have a strong summer strategy in place, having added four new defensive recruits to date in the shape of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka.

Midfield has been the next focus of action, with TEAMtalk sources revealing that Sandro Tonali has given Tottenham a firm yes to joining, while a stunning move for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes has also been given the green light.

Spurs are acting on back-to-back dire domestic campaigns, only escaping relegation to the Championship on the final of the 2025/26 campaign.

While the defence is already looking significantly stronger and midfield could be completely revamped, if they pull off what could be a spectacular double deal costing as much as £185million, there are stillk issues that need resolving in attack.

Indeed, Tottenham still need a reliable No.9 capable of scoring 20-plus goals per season, while also staying fit, two factors Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have both struggled with.

There is also the glaring issue of the left-wing position, which was not rectified last summer when club legend Son Heung-min left for LAFC.

And now, according to a report from Portugal, Spurs have joined the race to sign Benfica and Norway winger Andreas Schjelderup, who is currently away with his country at the World Cup.

Record states that Spurs are showing interest in the player alongside Liverpool, who are keeping tabs on Schjelderup as a cheaper alternative to top target Yan Diomande.

It’s stated that the 22-year-old wants a fresh challenge and is ready to reject any offers of a new contract in Lisbon in the hope of securing a switch to the Premier League, which is his preferred destination.

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Benfica set Schjelderup asking price

For their part, Benfica are reportedly willing to consider offers starting from the €40m (£34.5m / $45.5m) mark for a player who notched 10 goals and seven assists in 43 games in all competitions last season.

Schjelderup has impressed with cameo appearances for Norway at the World Cup to date and was a major target for West Ham in the January window, only for then-Benfica boss Jose Mourinho to block his exit.

With two years left on his current contract, it’s being reported that Schjelderup is ready to make his intentions clear over seeking a new challenge in England.

In terms of his tactical fit, Schjelderup played 37 of his 43 games on the left flank in 2025/26 so could slot straight into that position, assuming De Zerbi does not change up his formation next season, to which there are growing rumours he might.

In terms of other left-wing options, Tottenham remain in active talks with Manchester City over a move for Savinho, although things have gone a little quiet on that front.

It’s also being reported that Spurs are willing to pay Marcus Rashford’s mega salary to convince him to move to north London, while sources indicate Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo also remains an option.

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Lewis family inject £100m of fresh capital

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s summer transfer war chest has received another substantial security boost following a fresh financial injection from the club’s ownership.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on X, confirming an initial report by Football.London‘s Alasdair Gold, the Lewis family has injected a further £100m into the club.

That newly provided capital is designated as working capital rather than strictly earmarked for player acquisitions. However, it’s expected that a portion of these funds will actively be deployed in the ongoing summer market.

This latest update indicates the ownership’s sustained commitment to backing the club’s infrastructure, bringing their total investment to £200m over the last nine months alone. It’s also expected that further investment will follow, with the Lewis family having continuously stated the club is not for sale.

The recent investments have allowed the club to work on premium deals and raise the club’s salary structure, as they look to challenge at the top end of the table again after two seasons of major underachievement, the Europa League triumph aside.