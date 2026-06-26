Elliot Anderson is joining Manchester City - but their fee is different to the one Nottingham Forest claim

Manchester City are insisting that their agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest will not break the British transfer record, despite completing the most expensive signing in the club’s history, with TEAMtalk having spoken to sources within both camps to get their side of the story.

The Cityzens have now reached a full agreement with Forest on a deal worth £116million for England midfielder Anderson, eclipsing the £100million that Manchester City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

However, while Nottingham Forest believe the overall package will ultimately become a British record once add-ons are taken into account – exceeding the £125m agreement Liverpool struck with Newcastle for Alexander Isak last summer – City sources are adamant that is not the case.

We exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that a full agreement over Anderson was now just hours away – and that proved to be the case as several journalists later that day gave the record-breaking move a full green light.

Furthermore, regular readers of these pages will know that, as far back as November, we were reporting that Anderson was making it clear to his people that he wanted the move to the Etihad Stadium over rival interest from Manchester United.

Indeed, our reporter Graeme Bailey then revealed in March that insiders in the game were telling him that Anderson’s move to the Etihad was effectively a done deal, once the final details over his asking price had been sorted.

Now that a deal is done, we understand that City’s official position is that the transfer is worth £116million in guaranteed money, paid entirely in cash, and contains no performance-related bonuses.

Forest, meanwhile, insist the overall value of the agreement is even higher once additional clauses are factored in, leading to the differing interpretations of the final fee…

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TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has been speaking to both camps and admits the two clubs have slightly different views on the numbers involved.

“Speaking to both camps, we get a slightly different interpretation of the outcome, which isn’t that unusual to be honest,” Bailey confirmed.

“There is a slight discrepancy here but we do know that Anderson will be the most expensive Manchester City player of all time, surpassing the £100million they paid for Jack Grealish.”

The transfer itself is now entering its final stages.

TEAMtalk understands personal terms have long since ceased to be an issue, with Anderson’s representatives agreeing terms in principle with City several weeks ago.

The England international has been City’s priority midfield target throughout the summer and sporting director Hugo Viana has worked extensively behind the scenes to get the deal over the line.

Bailey has also confirmed that arrangements are already being made to complete the formalities while Anderson is away with England at the World Cup.

“Personal terms are not an issue as Anderson’s camp had an agreement in principle with City some weeks ago,” Bailey added.

“I am told the Football Association have already agreed that City can put him through a medical at England’s World Cup training base, though City plan to hold this in a secret location in New York and the transfer could be announced before Saturday’s final group game with Panama.

“If not, by Monday he will be a City player.”

The move represents another major statement of intent from City as they continue their squad rebuild under incoming head coach Enzo Maresca.

And while debate may continue over whether the transfer officially breaks the British record, there is no dispute that Anderson is about to become the most expensive signing in Manchester City’s history.

City hope to follow up the capture of Anderson by landing a new right-back, though that looks unlikely to be Malo Gusto after Chelsea hit them with a whopping valuation that made even the Cityzens choke.

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