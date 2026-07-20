Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has been linked with a summer exit, at a time when Roberto De Zerbi’s men desperately need to trim the size of the squad.

After a chaotic three-quarters of the 2025-26 season, where Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor were let go, De Zerbi was tasked with keeping Tottenham in the Premier League.

For a time, it looked like Spurs would be heading for the Championship, only for a strong end to the season paving the way for West Ham United’s relegation.

Under previous executive chairman Daniel Levy, Tottenham were quite frugal when it came to transfer fees and wages. Since his departure, however, the ENIC Group appear to have loosened their purse strings.

Indeed, this summer alone, they have spent more than £225m on centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke and midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

And by the sounds of it, they are far from done, as De Zerbi tries to turn Tottenham from a relegation-threatened side to one who can challenge for European qualification again.

One area of the squad that arguably needs strengthening is their forward line. Richarlison was by far and away Tottenham’s top scorer last season with 11 Premier League goals.

On loan midfielder Joao Palhinha was a distant second with five, while forward Mathys Tel and centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven contributed four apiece.

Dominic Solanke notched just three of his own as the former Bournemouth man struggled with injury for much of the season.

Loanee Randal Kolo Muani added just one goal of his own, with Tottenham deciding against signing the Frenchman on a permanent basis.

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While a return of 32 goals in 133 appearances for Tottenham does not suggest he has lived up to his £60m price tag, without Richarlison’s efforts last term, they likely would have been relegated.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that Richarlison would happily move to Juventus and now, according to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, the Italian giants have made an approach to sign the Brazil international.

Incidentally, Richarlison has reportedly been offered a new Tottenham deal but as he hasn’t signed it, they are ready to offload him.

As the 29-year-old is into the last 12 months of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Turin club are said to be sniffing an opportunity, although unnamed teams in Saudi Arabia and Turkey are also keeping tabs on him.

However, Juve see Kolo Muani, who is back at parent club Paris Saint-Germain, as a priority. But if that doesn’t come to fruition, Richarlison could be at the top of their list.

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Tottenham’s non-homegrown player problem

In other news, Tottenham need to desperately cut down on the size of their squad heading into the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

According to Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham have 21 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, when they are only allowed to have 17.

Moreover, they also have eight homegrown players over the age of 21, all of which means that Spurs currently have 29 senior players in total when they can only register 25 for the Premier League season.

That means the north London team need to start selling some players and fast. The most likely to depart are goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Romero, and Lucas Bergvall.

Richarlison could go, as could out-of-favour winger Manor Solomon and midfielder Pape Matar Sarr. The transfer window closes in six weeks or so, so Tottenham don’t have a great deal of time to address this important issue.

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