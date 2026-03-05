Pressure is building on Igor Tudor at Tottenham Hotspur, and TEAMtalk understands that failure to secure victory against Crystal Palace on Thursday evening could place his position in serious jeopardy.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that there are now “genuine concerns” within the club’s hierarchy that Tudor is not having the desired impact on the squad since stepping in as interim boss in north London.

While Tottenham initially hoped the Croatian coach would stabilise the team, results so far have done little to ease the growing anxiety behind the scenes.

Since taking charge, Tudor has overseen a damaging home defeat to bitter rivals Arsenal as well as another loss to Fulham. Those setbacks have intensified the pressure on the interim manager at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Tottenham sit 16th in the Premier League table, and after West Ham and Nottingham Forest picked up crucial points on Wednesday, they’re now just ONE point outside the relegation zone – highlighting just how crucial victory on Thursday evening will be.

We understand that Spurs’ decision-makers are already aware of potential alternatives should they decide a change is required in the dugout.

The looming clash with Crystal Palace has therefore taken on huge significance. A third successive London derby defeat could have severe ramifications for Tudor’s short tenure.

Palace clash crucial as Tudor pressure ramps up

Tottenham find themselves in an incredibly perilous position heading into the final stretch of the season.

Indeed, many within the Spurs fanbase are now confronting the alarming possibility of the club suffering their first relegation since 1977 – a scenario that would represent one of the darkest chapters in the club’s modern history.

For Tudor, Thursday’s showdown with Palace could prove decisive. Internally, the message is clear: results must improve immediately or Tottenham may feel compelled to act.

The Eagles, under soon-to-depart boss Oliver Glasner, have endured a disappointing campaign of their own after their FA Cup triumph last term.

Palace move away from the bottom three in recent weeks, but there is no escaping the fact that Tottenham will be expected to get a positive result tonight.

Following the loss to Fulham last time out, Spurs interim Tudor was brutally honest in his post-match interview, and won’t have given supporters much confidence that things will improve quickly.

“We lack when we attack. We are lacking the quality to score the goal. We are lacking in the middle to run. We are lacking behind to stay there and suffer and not concede the goal. An amazing situation,” Tudor said.

A much-improved showing is required to beat Palace, and failing that, the threat of the sack will be hanging over Tudor’s head.

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star-turned pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Spurs to end the “farce” that is Tudor’s tenure.

“I’d get rid of him [if he loses to Palace]. He’s an interim manager, and he’s lost the first three games. It’s a farce, but Tottenham is a farce.” You can read O’Hara’s full comments HERE.

