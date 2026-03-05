Unai Emery could pep up Aston Villa’s faltering attack with two new attacking signings in the summer transfer window, with the wheels starting to come off for his side at the business end of the season.

Villa have won only one of their last seven games to relinquish third spot in the Premier League to Manchester United, while Chelsea and Liverpool are breathing down their necks for a top-four-finish – although fifth place will likely still be enough for Champions League football next term thanks to England’s strong UEFA coefficient.

Emery’s side have only scored six goals in that seven-game run and have not scored twice in a Premier League outing since a 2-0 triumph at Newcastle back in late January.

To that end, Aston Villa are keen to revamp their frontline, with a fresh report claiming they are looking at impressive Sunderland star Chemsdine Talbi to add some more spark.

Talbi joined the Black Cats last summer from Club Brugge in a deal worth £20.5m and, despite his three goals and two assists in 22 games in all competitions hardly looking earth-shattering, his all-round performances have been impressive.

The Belgian youngster, who can play on either wing but primarily lines up on the right, is a direct runner who has fantastic dribbling skills and, according to Sports Boom, Villa are understood to have taken a close look at him. Indeed, scouts are said to have visited the Stadium of Light on several occasions this season to watch Talbi.

The 20-year-old is being lined up as a potential replacement for Leon Bailey, whose long-term future at the club is in doubt, while it also remains unclear as to whether Villa are willing to make Jadon Sacho’s loan switch from Manchester United permanent. Indeed, the loanee is already being lined up for a switch elsewhere, according to our sources.

The report adds that Emery is a big fan of Talbi’s talents and views him as a ‘perfect fit’ for his squad.

However, Sunderland are currently under no pressure to sell the winger and have him tied to a long-term contract on Wearside, as their focus on signing and developing young players that can then be sold for significant profit continues.

Sports Boom adds that Talbi is currently valued at between €45-55m (£39-47m), which could turn out to be a bit too rich for Villa in terms of a player who has only been in English football for one season.

Villa in the mix to sign Juventus striker

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa are very much in the mix to sign Juventus frontman Jonathan David this summer, who will be allowed to leave if the Turin giants nail down another top international striker to a new contract.

David was a high-profile free agent signing last summer, after starring for Ligue 1 outfit Lille, with Juventus beating a host of clubs to his coveted signature, including teams in England.

However, the 26-year-old Canada international has struggled since moving to Serie A, netting just seven times in 37 outings for Juve to date.

David, though, continues to have admirers across Europe, having boasted an impressive 153 career goals over 353 appearances overall, and TEAMtalk can confirm that intermediaries, with knowledge of David’s situation, have been doing their due diligence and spoken to a host of Premier League clubs over the possibility of a summer move.

Indeed, Villa, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Brighton, Everton, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Leeds – all of whom are likely to be in the market for a new frontman this summer – are among the numerous clubs we have been told have been updated on the striker’s situation.

At this stage, at least publicly, David’s camp continues to claim that the player is very much settled in Turin, but they are aware that an opportunity to move their client could open up this summer.

And our sources can reveal that those chances will significantly increase should Juventus manage to persuade another of their highly sought-after frontmen, Dusan Vlahovic, to sign a new deal with the club.

