Igor Tudor insists the pressure he is under to keep himself in a job and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League is only a “7/10” after responding directly to talk of the sack, though one pundit is adamant the axe will fall on his three-game reign if they fail to pick up maximum points against Crystal Palace on Thursday evening.

Tudor was the surprise name that Tottenham turned to after deciding to call time on Thomas Frank’s reign and following a dismal run of form under the Dane. Having overseen a woeful campaign that had seen Spurs dragged towards the relegation zone, the north London giants decided to axe Frank after a run of just one win in 10 Premier League games.

However, they have failed no better and arguably gotten worse since Tudor was brought in on an interim basis, with two successive defeats in his first two games at the helm making him the first Spurs boss to achieve that since Martin Jol in 2004.

Incredibly, speculation is already mounting that a loss at home to Palace on Thursday evening could be enough to see Tudor also fall on his sword, with one journalist going in both barrels on the “mess” he has created and having talked up their relegation prospects.

Talk of his sack has also been backed by former Tottenham star-turned pundit Jamie O’Hara, who has urged the club to end the “farce” under the Croatian if an out-of-sorts Palace side condemns Spurs to yet another home defeat.

“I haven’t seen any evidence they have got better,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports Fan Club.

“They’ve got Crystal Palace at home on Thursday. If they lose that game, I can see them getting rid of him. He’s come in all guns blazing. You’ve been here five minutes. What you don’t need right now is a manager coming in and digging everyone out.

“You need someone coming in to breed some confidence and life out of these players. You’ve come in to get results. At the moment, you’re doing all these interviews…it’s risky business.

“I’d get rid of him [if he loses to Palace]. He’s an interim manager, and he’s lost the first three games. It’s a farce, but Tottenham is a farce.”

Despite the growing and immediate noises around his future, Tudor is focused on the task in hand and has flatly batted away talk that he is under pressure of the sack…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham fans fear Igor Tudor is one game from sack after naming two superior options to help avoid relegation

Tudor responds to sack claims and talk of Tottenham ‘pressure’

Tudor, speaking before the media on Wednesday, is adamant that, it doesn’t matter how well Spurs play, with only the victory that counts towards their quest of avoiding a first relegation from the top division since 1977 – 49 years ago.

“It’s all about three points. I said before the last game, when you are in this moment, it’s all about three points,” he insisted.

“When you start the season and you choose the players, you choose the style you play, you have two months to work on that totally different moment, then you can think about how good you can be.

“After the last 10 games, it’s a totally different state of mind.”

Asked about the pressure he is under, particularly amid claims of the sack, Tudor did his best to deflect attention away from himself and the club.

Coaches always feel the pressure. It’s a seven [out of ten]. It’s always a part of the job to feel the pressure, but also to enjoy in this job as much as you can enjoy.

“Good moments you enjoy, bad moments you don’t enjoy, but the pressure is always there. When I was 10, trying to be a football player, there was pressure. Start to play with the first team, I always feel the pressure.

“It’s a part of my life, and all the coaches, they live with that; it’s a normal part of that. But you need to find in that job some beauty, otherwise you don’t do this job. The beauty sometimes is difficult, challenges are very difficult, but you need to find beauty in that.”

He added: “Everyone understands the situation. There is something wrong if you don’t understand. My job is to put the pressure away, but their job is to accept that the pressure is there.

“So the pressure is everywhere, but you need to love this job. There’s real pressure out there. People need to make money for their families or are working in jobs like doctors who are doing operations and they decide about life and death. That’s the real pressure.

“You need to be ready to accept this and stand up. Take responsibility. Have the courage to confront these things. This is the best way to do it, the only way to do it.

“I hope we have, and I’m sure because I saw in the training, the players to step up, take responsibility and make us start putting in, first of all, good performances, and after also win points.”

Tudor is also urging his players to show a reaction after Sunday’s loss at Fulham.

“To not accept defeat as something normal. That’s the reason,” Tudor explained in reaction to his very angry remarks that followed in the wake of that loss at Craven Cottage.

“It’s about mentality. When you play with your friends, you can have the mentality of ‘OK, we go to play tennis and then we lose.’ Or, you can be different.

“In this moment, we need to recognise this and believe we have the quality to do it.

“After the games, you need to be angry and disappointed. You don’t need to be the guy who comes in and says everything is perfect, smile, and nothing happens.”

Tottenham latest: £185m Real Madrid raid; race on for 153-goal Serie A striker

Meanwhile, sources have named Spurs as one club in a very crowded race to sign a prolific 153-goal Serie A striker who looks poised to leave this summer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly switched their focus towards another Croatianwhen it comes to the appointment of their next permanent manager, although they will have a potential Manchester United battle on their hands come the summer should they choose to pursue him, according to a report.

In other news, Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has chosen the club he wants to join in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk brings the latest on the situation of the Dutch star.

Van de Ven is also reportedly part of a triple £185m raid Real Madrid are reportedly planning at Spurs this summer.