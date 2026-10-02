Tottenham hatch plan to sign classy Bayern Munich star as battle with Aston Villa ignites

Kim Min-jae’s future at Bayern Munich is back under discussion, with sources indicating the Bundesliga champions are open to selling the South Korean international if the right offer arrives, amid interest from Tottenham and Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old centre-back remains under contract until 2028, yet he has slipped to third choice behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah under Vincent Kompany. TEAMtalk understands that his reduced role has encouraged clubs elsewhere to keep watching.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and AC Milan all made contact over him in the summer without lodging a formal bid, and all three remain interested. Sources have also stated that Juventus are among the sides monitoring his situation.

Nothing is advanced. The player himself has been described as content to stay and comfortable with his current squad role, even if starts are limited.

Over the summer, he is understood to have turned down interest from Aston Villa and a tentative enquiry from Nottingham Forest.

Even so, the prospect of a sale has not gone away. We understand that Bayern are open to letting him leave this summer or in January if they sign a new centre back, and the clubs already in contact are expected to revisit the situation once the direction is clearer.

A January move is regarded as more unlikely; the more realistic window is next summer, when Munich could still command a fee rather than risk his value falling further.

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Tottenham, Aston Villa keen on Kim Min-jae

We understand that a bid of £30million will be enough to secure Min-jae’s signature next summer.

For Tottenham and Aston Villa, he offers Premier League-ready experience and a proven profile earned during Napoli’s 2024/25 Serie A title win, in which he played a crucial role.

Milan and Juventus know Min-jae well from Italy, too, and continue to admire him.

Whether any of them turn monitoring into a bid will depend on Bayern’s stance, contract talks and any potential incomings.

Crucially, it will also depend on whether the defender, for all his willingness to stay, is ultimately told he needs to find a new club and has no place in Vincent Kompany’s plans moving forward.

Min-jae has made three of a possible four Bundesliga appearances this season, but has missed out on a place in the starting XI twice, with Jonathan Tah picked ahead of him.

In Tottenham’s case, their chances of signing a top-class defender like Min-jae will of course depend on them staying in the Premier League.

Spurs currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after picking up just two points from their five matches so far, with Roberto De Zerbi coming under significant pressure.

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