It’s been confirmed by a second source that Barcelona are open to the sale of a player long targeted by Chelsea in 2027, after TEAMtalk revealed as much in recent days.

The Blues are in a decent spot under new boss Xabi Alonso. They won their first two games of the Premier League season, before losing a tight game to Arsenal, which set them on a poorer run of results.

But the attack is on song, with 10 goals scored so far – only two sides having scored more. Chelsea have, though, also conceded a league-leading 12 goals, and turning that around could be the difference between success and failure.

TEAMtalk is aware the long-term pursuit of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is still ongoing, and it could be an easier one than if has proven when they’ve tried to land the Frenchman before.

Caught Offside reports Barcelona are under pressure to make some sales in January and Kounde is a man on that list.

Indeed, they’d be open to letting him go, though it’s not felt the defender is going to push to leave.

READ MORE: Chelsea plotting move for explosive Argentina attacker as Benfica schedule talks – Exclusive

Chelsea want to sign Jules Kounde

TEAMtalk revealed of late that Chelsea interest in Kounde has remained since Alonso has arrived at the club.

Indeed, the Spaniard wants further cover at right-back and has therefore green-lit a move for the Barcelona man.

There are also considerations over the future of Malo Gusto, which would give further cause to the pursuit of Kounde.

Sources have also revealed, prior to the fresh report, that the defender will be allowed to leave Barca.

His situation this season is that he’s started just one LaLiga game, leading to uncertainty over his position.

That has led to his club intimating to his representatives that he’ll no longer be required and could therefore be sold in 2027, perhaps as soon as January.

We have also been told that Kounde would be open to heading to Chelsea, so the transfer could be plain sailing.