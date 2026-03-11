Triple Man Utd deal to include two ‘elite’ signings as £86m PSG target revealed

Manchester United are reportedly planning two top-quality signings as part of a triple deal, while their interest in a Paris Saint-Germain forward has been revealed.

There will be significant changes to the Man Utd squad this summer, regardless of which manager is in charge. The Red Devils will sell players such as Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia, while Casemiro and Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave on free transfers.

In order to replace those players, United are in the market for two new central midfielders, as well as a left winger, left-back and centre-back. There has now been an update on INEOS’ plans…

Next three Man Utd deals emerge

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that alongside tying Kobbie Mainoo down to a new contract, United aim to bring in two ‘elite midfielders’.

Mainoo was open to leaving under previous manager Ruben Amorim, but interim boss Michael Carrick has completely transformed his fortunes.

As previously mentioned, Casemiro is on his way out, and Jacobs adds that United are ‘open’ to selling the underwhelming Manuel Ugarte, too.

This means both midfielders will need replacing. Elliot Anderson is United’s main midfield target, though we revealed on March 5 that his move to Manchester City is already being described as a ‘done deal’.

If Anderson’s switch to the Etihad is confirmed, United will likely swoop for Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba instead.

Other options include Newcastle United duo Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, while Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi has been mentioned as a left-field target.

‘Big signing’ claim

Man Utd hope to make PSG ace Bradley Barcola their next ‘big signing’ and have identified him as a ‘top priority’ for the summer, according to reports in the Spanish press.

United are scouring the market for a new left-sided attacker, with Alejandro Garnacho having already been sold and Rashford set to leave permanently in the summer.

Previous reports have named Barcola as the ‘standout option’ for United, despite their interest in RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

Barcola’s value has hit €100m (£86m). He has managed 10 goals and six assists in 36 matches so far this term.

We revealed on Saturday that Liverpool made enquiries for both Barcola and his team-mate Desire Doue, but PSG have no intention of selling either forward.

Manager update

Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall has discussed United’s chances of prising Barcola’s manager, Luis Enrique, away from PSG.

“Enrique speaks excellent English and wants to work in the Premier League one day,” he said.

“But he also wants that to be with the right project, and whether United can convince him taking over at Old Trafford ticks that box is another question.

“For now, Carrick remains favourite and I think that is about right, but there is plenty of time left this season and I wouldn’t rule Enrique out just yet.”