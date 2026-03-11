54y/o manager ‘keen’ on hugely controversial Tottenham move as Igor Tudor faces swift sack

Questions are being asked of Igor Tudor at Tottenham

Sources have provided our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, with a key update on Sean Dyche potentially becoming the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, as pressure rises on struggling interim boss Igor Tudor.

Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank on February 11 after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United left them 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the relegation zone. Incredibly, things have gotten worse for Spurs since then.

Tudor arrived to steady the ship three days after Frank’s departure, in a move which puzzled many. Yes, the Croatian has previous experience in turning around underperforming squads, but he has never had such a daunting job.

Tudor’s 2025 spell at Juventus lasted just 24 games, and his Spurs tenure could be even shorter.

Spurs have lost all four matches under him so far, conceding 14 goals in the process. Tudor brought goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky into the starting eleven for the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, only for the 22-year-old to have an absolute horror show and be hauled off 16 minutes in.

The 5-2 thrashing in the Spanish capital looked like it could be the final nail in the coffin for Tudor.

Dyche’s name has been floated as a potential option to save Spurs from relegation, given his spells at Burnley, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Sources have told Fletcher that Dyche ‘would be keen’ to replace Tudor and rescue Spurs. However, contacts are ‘playing down’ the chances of Dyche moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as there has been ‘no contact’ between the two parties so far.

While it is an evolving situation and could change rapidly, we understand Spurs have yet to make a final decision on whether to axe Tudor.

It emerged earlier on Wednesday that Tudor is expected to take his pre-match press conference for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool.

Fletcher has revealed that Spurs chiefs are holding urgent discussions over Tudor’s future. Senior players are angry with how the 47-year-old has treated Kinsky, sparking yet more discontent in the dressing room.

Is Sean Dyche the man to save Spurs?

While Dyche would give Spurs a better chance at avoiding the drop, it would still be a hugely controversial appointment.

The Englishman certainly does not play the exciting, attacking brand of football Spurs fans want to see.

Comparisons will also be made between Dyche’s stock and how highly Frank was rated before he left Brentford – demonstrating how far the club has fallen.

While it is a move Spurs fans will likely hate, Dyche would surely back himself to get more out of the players than Tudor, who has appeared clueless at times.

