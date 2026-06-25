West Ham star Mateus Fernandes is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to offer Mateus Fernandes more wages than Manchester United in order to convince him to choose them, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Spurs’ desire to sign the West Ham United midfielder affects their pursuit of Sandro Tonali.

With Real Madrid now focusing on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Tottenham and Man Utd are the two main clubs competing for the signature of Fernandes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on June 24 that Tottenham have ‘accelerated’ talks with West Ham and Fernandes in recent days.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are planning to bid £75m for the Portugal international.

West Ham, though, want £80m, and given that Man Utd are also keen on Fernandes, the London club are unlikely to lower their demands.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Man Utd are also ‘confident’ of signing Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally keen on a deal for Fernandes.

Michael Carrick’s side will play in the Champions League next season, which, on paper at least, would give Man Utd the advantage over Tottenham for Fernandes.

Moreover, Spurs have finished 17th in the Premier League table for the past two seasons.

However, according to The Sun, Tottenham are ready to offer Fernandes more wages than Man Utd.

The report has been co-written by The Sun’s Manchester United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, who has in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of the Premier League club,

‘Sources say Spurs are going big on salaries for targets and are prepared to offer more than United for Fernandes’, according to the report.

Man Utd have become more prudent and tempered in terms of meeting players’ wage demands under co-owners INEOS.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano reveals what West Ham have ‘communicated’ to Mateus Fernandes amid Man Utd ‘talks’

Tottenham Hotspur want Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes

A deal for Fernandes will not be cheap, given the transfer fee and the wages involved, but that will not stop Tottenham from signing him – or at least trying to – as well as Sandro Tonali.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are keen on signing Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle want at least £100million for the Italy international midfielder.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I stand by my news.

“Last week, out of nowhere, exclusive news – Sandro Tonali – Tottenham full stop.

“So, today, I keep mentioning Tottenham and Tonali, Tonali and Tottenham.

“I remain on my position.

“Tottenham are working on the deal to sign Sandro Tonali, and that remains the case.

“Deal one. Tottenham – Tonali.

“I am not coming here mentioning Man City,

“I am not coming here mentioning other clubs.

“Since I told you Tonali – Tottenham last week, the other clubs are no longer mentioned by myself at least.

“Let’s follow the situation, but the deal is on.”

Romano added: “Then Mateus Fernandes – one of the most intriguing cases in the recent months on the market.

“Why? Because I told you in a video also yesterday.

“The player will go to who’s offering one euro more in terms of club, so West Ham are ready to accept the best proposal, and then it’s going to be on the player, of course, but both Tottenham, Manchester United, behind the scenes, are working on this.

“Tottenham want Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – it’s not one or the other – while Manchester United already got Ederson from Atalanta, and they also want Mateus Fernandes, so both clubs are involved now.

“The story is ongoing while I record this video, both clubs are talking to Fernandes, so let’s follow the situation closely, because Tottenham are pushing to close, but Manchester United are still there for Mateus, so we have a big battle which we have to follow till the very end.”

READ NEXT: Mourinho opens door for Tottenham to sign brilliant £51.8m-rated attacker as shock Real Madrid transfer decision made