Seriously concerned Tottenham Hotspur supporters now believe Igor Tudor needs to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday if he is to stay in charge for the remainder of the season, while comments made by midfielder Yves Bissouma have set “serious alarm bells ringing”.

Tottenham have turned to the 47-year-old as an interim replacement for Thomas Frank, though any hopes the club had of a new manager bounce have been firmly extinguished after two defeats across his first two matches at the helm, making him the first Spurs boss since Martin Jol, in 2004, to suffer losses in both his opening matches.

And after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham left Spurs without a win in 10 Premier League games, a run stretching back to 28 December, the club remains just four points clear of the relegation zone after an absolute disaster of a season that has gone from bad to worse to critically troubling…

As a result, a report last week from an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 700k followers, claims the already under-fire Tudor now faces being sacked if Spurs do not improve in the coming weeks.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: The Spurs board are willing to terminate Igor Tudor’s contract if results continue on a downward spiral.

‘The club have backup plans in place. The club cannot afford to get relegated!’

Now Tottenham fans are starting to doubt whether Tudor is their guy, with some having now taken to social media to suggest a parting of ways could be on the cards as soon as Thursday and should the club slip up again, this time when they host out-of-sorts Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Taking to Reddit, one fan claimed: “Tudor always felt like a real wild card, and I don’t think it’s an absurd discussion to have about sacking him if we lose on Thursday. I’m not even sure it would be a crazy discussion today given the team he picked. He gave us zero chance of winning.”

Another agreed, saying he’s already seen enough from the Croatian, commenting: “I’d honestly get rid of Tudor, it’s obviously not happening, not his fault, but there’s been no reaction. We are going down with him in charge #COYS #THFC.”

With supporters now starting to suggest alternatives, two names have already been thrown up as emergency options for Spurs…

Tudor to be sacked? Alarm bells are ringing at Spurs…

Having turned their thoughts to alternatives, one fan stated: “Unfortunately, margins are fine, they have to sack Tudor and bring in someone else. Preferably [Sean] Dyche.”

A fourth commented: “I’ve seen enough, get rid of Tudor, he ain’t got a clue, should have been Harry [Redknapp] or someone who knows the club and league.”

Spurs’ form is now their worst run in an astonishing 32 years in the days of Ossie Ardiles and leaves them in 16th place in the table; very much in serious jeopardy of a first relegation in 49 years.

Indeed, with the club having now suffered demotion from the top flight since 1977, midfielder Yves Bissouma has opened up on the “emergency” the club now find themselves in.

“We lost again. It is not easy, especially for us, for the club. It is not good for everyone,” the 29-year-old midfielder, who played 80 minutes at Craven Cottage, commented.

“We know this is a big emergency. We need to change a lot of things, we need to put effort into the game to try and win games. At the moment, it is just hard.”

Reacting to that admission, Chris Sutton was alarmed by what he had heard, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live: “If you’re a Spurs fan and listening to that Bissouma interview, there are alarm bells ringing. They are in real danger of going down.”

Slamming the club’s plight on his X account, former Spurs star turned pundit Jamie O’Hara commented: ‘Chickens have come home to roost, years of terrible recruitment, poor standards and weak mentality, embarrassing to watch every week, top to bottom huge problems.’

And in perhaps the most damning assessment of them all, Tudor admitted to the media: “Tottenham are lacking in attack, midfield, defence and ‘brain’.”

