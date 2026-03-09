Stressed Tottenham Hotspur chiefs may have decided to stand by Igor Tudor for now, but the Croatian remains far from safe in the job and now has just four games to save himself from the sack, a trusted source has revealed, and with two new options to step into his shoes identified.

The Croatian was brought in as a replacement for the sacked Thomas Frank, who had Spurs hurtling towards the dropzone after a dismal run of form across the season. But if Tottenham chiefs were hoping for a new manager bounce, their hopes have been badly misplaced with the club slipping to three successive losses under the 47-year-old.

Now just a point clear of the relegation zone and winless in 11 Premier League games, a run stretching back to December 28, Spurs are strongly considering another change of leadership to ensure they don’t fall to a first relegation in 49 years, dating back to 1977.

However, after we confirmed on Sunday that CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange had decided to stick with Tudor for now, he is far from out of the woods yet and still has plenty to prove if he is to see out his contract through to the end of the season.

To that end, The Telegraph reports that Tudor has been given four games to prove himself and to ensure he does not become the second Tottenham managerial casualty of the season.

Next up, Spurs face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16, before a vital Premier League trip to Liverpool. The second leg of their UCL clash with Atleti takes place on Wednesday 18 March, before a vital period concludes with a huge relegation six-pointer at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday 22 March.

And if positive results and improved performances are not witnessed in all four of those games, then Tudor will likely be relieved of his duties with a three-week break between games after that, owing to the March international break and the club’s failure to advance in the FA Cup.

Behind the scenes, Spurs are continuing to carry out extensive work on potential candidates to step in and replace him as manager, both on an interim basis and in the long run…

Next Tottenham manager: Spurs assessing options

Indeed, sources say the club are “working hard”, assessing a range of options as they consider who could succeed the former Juventus boss.

As previously revealed, former Tottenham legend Robbie Keane is among the names under consideration. The club hold Keane in high regard, and his connection with Spurs makes him an intriguing option as discussions continue internally.

Other managers are also being explored. Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be admired by figures within the club, although sources indicate he is not enthusiastic about the prospect of stepping into the role right now, given the turmoil the club finds itself in, and the Italian could insisttead delay a decision on his future until the summer.

In the meantime, two other names have now been thrust into contention to become an interim boss through til the season’s end, with Italian outlet Tuttosport claiming Spurs have identified Ryan Mason and Sean Dyche as two candidates to take the job until the summer if they do decide to sack Tudor.

In addition to those two, the paper claims Keane, Roberto De Zerbi, and Thiago Motta are also on the club’s radar, though that trio with regards a long-term summer appointment and subject, of course, to the club still being a Premier League side come next season.

But if Tudor does fall on his sword and fail to show signs of improvement, then the club will not hesitate to swing the axe once again, with one of Dyche or Mason likely to be asked to steer the ship through til the season’s end and help the club gain enough points required to preserve their Premier League status for another season at least.

