A fuming Jamie O’Hara has now accepted Tottenham Hotspur’s relegation from the Premier League this season, fearing Roberto De Zerbi is not a miracle worker and claiming that the team are carrying a number of “shocking” stars following their latest loss at Sunderland.

Winless in the Premier League across the calendar year, and having last tasted victory in the competition on December 28, a 1-0 loss at Sunderland on Sunday means Tottenham Hotspur are now staring down the barrel of relegation and no longer have their fate in their own hands.

Sat 18th, and two points from safety, they are next in action on Saturday evening when they take on Brighton in what is now a must-win game. And by the time that fixture rolls around, they will not have enjoyed a three-point Premier League haul in an astonishing 111 days; a run that is now the third worst in Premier League history since the turn of a calendar year.

With all the signs now pointing towards the drop, a raging O’Hara has exploded over a series of struggling Spurs stars and fears that the club are unable to count on new manager De Zerbi even giving them a new manager bounce.

“Absolutely shocking. Spurs didn’t deserve anything from the game. It sums up Spurs this season. They did absolutely nothing, offered nothing,” a raging O’Hara began on Sky Sports.

“Non-existent performances all over the park. Conor Gallagher, shocking. Randal Kolo Muani, shocking. Dominic Solanke, shocking. Richarlison, shocking. Destiny Udogie, shocking.

“You can’t carry six players when you are fighting relegation! You have to fight and put in a performance.

“Absolutely woeful again. I can’t believe how bad this team have got. De Zerbi is a good manager, but he can’t produce miracles; the players have to produce for him.

“Nowhere near good enough. The quality on the pitch is non-existent. These players have fallen so far off from where they think they are as footballers.

“I am not seeing anything from this team that warrants staying in the Premier League. There is nothing that says they can stay up. There isn’t enough fight, quality or passion.

“For the majority of the game, I couldn’t believe what I was watching. These players are nowhere near it.”

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Tottenham relegation? OHara rates survival chances at just 10 per cent

In light of their winless run and in the games to come, O’Hara feels Spurs now have just a 10 per cent chance of avoiding the drop.

“They have not won this year,” he added. “It will be April 18 next weekend and Spurs haven’t won in the Premier League.

“Where are the points coming from? They need seven or eight points. Where are they coming from? I can’t see it.

“The players are not good enough and are not producing. Pumped by Nottingham Forest and beaten by Sunderland. West Ham have got fight. Forest picked up another point. Leeds have fight and have energy at home.

“I don’t see anything from Spurs to say they can get out of this. I cannot believe how bad this team have got.

“De Zerbi hasn’t got the players. I think you could see a style of play from Tottenham; he knows what he is doing in terms of how he wants them to play.

“A slower build-up and possession-based. You could see what he is trying to do but you have to rely on the players to put in a performance.

“What can you do as a manager? You are waiting to get beaten as they are not producing quality on the pitch. There is not enough quality. The players, it’s remarkable, the performances they are putting in at this stage of the season and what is on the line.

“Solanke, £60m Spurs paid for him! He was meant to be Harry Kane’s replacement, but it looks like he’s forgotten how to play football.

“Solanke’s performance today needs to be studied. It’s one of the worst performances I’ve seen. It’s remarkable some of the football I’ve seen. De Zerbi must be scratching his head.

“We don’t deserve anything from the game – Kinsky was the best player! I couldn’t believe what I was working. De Zerbi is not a miracle worker.”

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De Zerbi seeking change of mindset

Despite that, De Zerbi himself is refusing to throw in the towel and believes one win is all it takes to change the club’s thinking.

“We have to be stronger. I spoke to the players five minutes ago, and I said the same,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

“I understand everything, I can understand it’s been a tough season. We are going through a tough moment for everyone. But we have to react, we have to react with enthusiasm, the right spirit. They showed that today. I can’t say anything about that.

“What we have to do is just work, just transfer what I think. I’m an honest man, I’m telling you what I think, what my opinion is. We have big players, but now they are in a bad moment. There’s results, the part of the season. But we have to work on one win. With one win, we can change everything this season.

“I have 24 hours in a day. It’s not a problem of time. I want to find the right way to reach the heads of my players. I’m honest. When I say we created two or three chances in the first half with Udogie, Richarlison, Solanke – we did the same what we’ve done in the week. For that, the qualities of the players are great, but not enough.

“Now we have to believe more in ourselves and our teammates. The crucial part is to win one game. One game, one game, one game.

“In terms of style of play, we can play much better than today. But after five or six training sessions, it’s difficult. The problem is not a style of play, the problem is the mental part. Together, we have to stay focused to win one game.”

Latest Tottenham news: Emotional lynchpin to leave; talks on for Prem sensation

Meanwhile, should Spurs stay up, Tottenham are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign a Premier League sensation in what could prove a record deal this summer.

However, he will likely come in as a replacement for an emotional Spurs lynchpin, who looks likely to be one of the first major names to leave the club this summer.

Elsewhere, the club are reportedly interested in signing a Barcelona midfielder this summer – and it’s believed a low fee could see them consider the sale of the talented Spain international.

In other news, sources can name the two rivals that will contend with Spurs for the signing of Andy Robertson this summer. And despite De Zerbi greenlighting the move, Tottenham must battle Celtic and a surprise Championship side for the Scotland captain’s signature.