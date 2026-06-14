A Premier League star is believed to be ‘determined’ to join the north London club, where the latest bid is expected to be ‘imminent.’

Spurs have already signed two defenders this summer and are on the hunt for one more. Indeed, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson have joined and Roberto De Zerbi wants the third addition to be his former Brighton man Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham have so far bid £40million and £50million for the Dutchman and are expected to raise that to £55million.

Per Football Insider, Van Hecke is ‘determined’ to join the north London club, where the next bid should be imminent.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “Spurs will come back with a slightly improved offer of around £55m for Van Hecke.

“Brighton turned down the first two offers because they want to make as much money as they can, but they’re not in the strongest position here.

“There’s a confidence that Tottenham can get this deal over the line because the player is interested in making that move to Tottenham as well and to work again with Roberto De Zerbi.

“There is plenty of optimism on Tottenham’s side and on the player’s side that a deal can be reached which is encouraging for Spurs that he wants to make the move. So I expect that third bid for Van Hecke will be pretty imminent.”

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Tottenham expect to sign Van Hecke

TEAMtalk is aware Van Hecke has told Brighton of his desire to reunite with former boss De Zerbi at Spurs.

As a result of that desire, the Dutchman has already agreed personal terms in principle with the north London club.

Sources have stated that negotiations between the two clubs over the deal are ongoing, and it is seen as “very likely” to be done.

Van Hecke is now the priority target for Tottenham, and interest in him comes amid Brighton interest in the club’s own centre-back, Luka Vuskovic.

Spurs don’t want to be out of pocket if both moves happen, valuing their young defender at £60million.