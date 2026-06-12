Tottenham make stunning Luka Vuskovic U-turn as £65m linked deal starts to take shape

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to sanction one of the surprise moves of the summer after Luka Vuskovic informed the club that he wants to join Brighton and Hove Albion, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 19-year-old Croatia international defender, regarded as one of the most exciting young defensive prospects in world football, had been expected to return to Tottenham this summer following an impressive loan spell with Hamburg.

Sources indicated that Vuskovic was being lined up to compete for a first-team role under manager Roberto De Zerbi, as Spurs prepared for a major defensive reshuffle ahead of the new campaign.

However, we can now reveal that the teenager has now made it clear to Tottenham that he believes his immediate development would be better served by a move to Brighton, rejecting interest from other sides across Europe.

The Seagulls have emerged as serious contenders for his signature after stepping up their interest in recent weeks and have now submitted an offer worth £30million for the highly-rated centre-back.

Brighton’s pursuit has gathered momentum as the club prepare for the likely departure of Jan Paul van Hecke.

As we have previously revealed, Tottenham are pushing hard to sign the Netherlands international, with talks between the clubs ongoing and confidence growing that a deal can eventually be struck.

With Van Hecke potentially heading in the opposite direction, Brighton have accelerated plans for defensive reinforcements and Vuskovic has been identified as one of their priority targets.

The admiration is long-standing. Sources have told us that Brighton have conducted extensive scouting work on Vuskovic over the past year and believe that he possesses all the attributes required to thrive under Fabian Hurzeler.

The player appears to share that view and we can reveal that Vuskovic has informed Tottenham of his desire to move to the American Express Stadium.

Vuskovic wants to work under Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler and believes that regular Premier League football could accelerate his development at this stage of his career.

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Why Tottenham are willing to sell Luka Vuskovic – sources

The defender’s stance represents a significant shift from earlier expectations. Tottenham had viewed Vuskovic as an important part of their long-term plans, particularly amid uncertainty surrounding the futures of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

At one stage, the expectation was that the Croatian would return and compete directly for a starting place.

However, Spurs have since moved aggressively in the market, with Marcus Senesi already arriving and Van Hecke now firmly in their sights.

That has altered the landscape for Vuskovic and prompted fresh discussions about the best pathway for his development.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are now seriously considering Brighton’s proposal, although any decision will be closely linked to the outcome of negotiations for Van Hecke.

While the two deals are not formally connected, there is a growing feeling that progress on one could help facilitate the other.

Brighton continue to value Van Hecke at more than £65million, while their £30million offer for Vuskovic has opened the door to a potential compromise between the clubs.

We can also confirm that Vuskovic’s representatives have floated the possibility of including a buy-back clause in any agreement.

Such a provision has not been agreed and would still depend on future discussions with the player, but it is understood to be an option Tottenham would consider if they ultimately decide to part ways with one of the brightest young defenders in Europe.

For now, discussions remain ongoing.

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