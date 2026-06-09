Tottenham ‘advancing’ £60m signing, AGREE terms with Dutch int’l and ‘renegotiating’ third arrival

Tottenham are making significant progress in their quests to complete THREE MORE signings after Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, according to multiple reports.

Tottenham have officially confirmed Robertson and Senesi have joined via free agency. The defensive duo will add steel and bite to a fragile backline, and both bring bags of experience too.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are renegotiating the terms of their agreement to sign Joao Palhinha outright from Bayern Munich.

Spurs do want to bring the Portuguese loanee back on board, but are reluctant to pay full price, which is €30m / £26m by way of an option to buy.

Instead, Tottenham hope to find common ground on a reduced fee with the Bundesliga champions.

Palhinha is also a wanted man at Sporting CP, but for now, he’s prioritising signing for Tottenham outright.

Tottenham agree Van Hecke terms

Another centre-back is on the agenda amid continued speculation surrounding the future of Cristian Romero, with Manchester United now linked by a very credble source.

Roberto De Zerbi is desperate to reunite with Jan Paul van Hecke who he managed at Brighton.

Accordingly, Spurs have quickly agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old Netherlands international.

Tottenham have seen two bids knocked back, with the first worth roughly £40m and the second raised to £50m.

However, both Ben Jacobs and our own Fraser Fletcher have verified a third bid which Spurs believe will get the green light from Brighton has been approved. Sources indicate the incoming bid could reach as high as £60m.

Van Hecke only has a year left on his deal at Brighton, which makes paying those types of sums all the more surprising.

Nevertheless, you cannot fault Tottenham for going out and getting the player De Zerbi wants, even if they are overpaying.

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Savinho to Spurs for £60m ‘advancing’

There’s an even bigger signing on the way, with Spurs now ‘advancing’ in club-to-club talks with Manchester City for Savinho.

The Brazilian winger, 22, is open to joining Spurs, just as he was last year when Tottenham tabled two offers for the left-footer.

The difference this time around is Man City have approved Savinho’s sale. And given he’s coming off the back of a season in which he didn’t feature all that regularly, the asking price has fallen.

After demanding around £70m-£80m last summer, the Daily Mail state Tottenham are now accelerating a deal with Man City worth roughly £60m.

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