Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to sign Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Cucurella has been the subject of much speculation of late. Links with big Spanish clubs Real, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been evident.

There has been a sense, though, that the Spaniard wants to focus on the World Cup with his country.

However, a move seems to be done, with Romano reporting a verbal agreement is in place for Real to land the Chelsea left-back.

Cucurella himself has also agreed to the move, so there everything is lined up for the transfer.

Romano reports that Cucurella is the left-back Jose Mourinho wanted, and he’s got his man quickly after re-joining the club, three days after being confirmed as their next boss on June 11.

The Spanish left-back will join up with the club after the World Cup, where he’s not actually playing with any of his new team-mates, as this World Cup is the first in history not to feature a Real player in the Spain squad.

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Cucurella was happy days ago

That Cucurella has decided to join Real now could speak to the pull Mourinho has, with Romano suggesting he led the push for the Spaniard.

Indeed, it’s just days after Cucurella told media he was happy where he was.

He said: “Right now I don’t want to talk about that. It’s true that I’m very happy where I am, I’m very happy, my family is very happy.

“Whatever you do, don’t drive me crazy. I don’t like to be burdened with worries. I already have enough with what I have, with my family, without adding more worries.”

Whether or not he was actually happy to stay at Chelsea, or was saying what he felt he had to in the media, a direct push from one of the greatest managers of all time could be enough to sway anyone.