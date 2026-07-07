Winger ‘ready to say yes to Tottenham’ if ENIC agrees to pay €60m

Rafael Leao wants to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian journalist, while another source has revealed the chances of Roberto De Zerbi’s side agreeing a deal with AC Milan.

Tottenham have made six major signings in the summer transfer window already, with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes two of the major and most expensive deals.

Spurs manager De Zerbi is now looking for a new left-winger, as the Italian tactician plans to revolutionise the squad.

On July 5, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Tottenham want to sign Leao from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that new Milan manager Ruben Amorim, formerly of Manchester United, has sanctioned a potential exit for the Portugal international winger.

We understand that Leao himself is ready to leave Milan and is willing to listen to Tottenham’s proposal.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Leao is ready to join Tottenham, with Milan seeking €60million (£51.2m, $68.5m) for him from the Premier League club’s owners, ENIC.

Italian journalist Daniele Longo, who has 148,000 followers on X, has claimed that Leao’s “desire” is to play for Tottenham.

Longo said about Leao on his YouTube channel: “Leao’s desire is to reach the Premier League, and he is also willing to wait for Tottenham.

“Tottenham is a welcome destination.

“If the rumours in the last few weeks turn into concrete offers of €60million, Leao is ready to say yes to Tottenham, even if he will not make it to the Champions League.”

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Roberto De Zerbi wants Rafael Leao at Tottenham

Another Italian journalist, Enzo Bucchioni, has also backed Leao to complete a move to Tottenham.

Bucchioni wrote on TMW: “On the subject of transfers, Leao won’t be stopped.

“After Barcelona, ​​the latest very concrete interest comes from De Zerbi, who wants the Portuguese for his Tottenham.

“The deal has a high chance of success because Leao has as his agent the same Mendes who is overseeing the AC Milan transfer market and has already brought Ramos to Milan.

“The asking price is sixty million, and it won’t be difficult to reach an agreement with a club that already has two hundred million.”

Earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Milan are willing to sell Leao.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “After the World Cup, my understanding is that even after appointing Ruben Amorim, even after this Portuguese connection, even after the fact that Rafael Leao had some good moments at the World Cup so far, AC Milan keep considering Rafael Leao a player out of their long-term project.

“So, for AC Milan, the exit of Rafa Leao is a serious possibility.

“He remains a player available on the market, so get ready because movements around Leao could start soon, and the player is still considered in the exit list at Milan.

“So, a situation that we have to track and follow for sure.

“Then, will depend obviously on the price.

“Milan already spent big money on a Portuguese player like Goncalo Ramos, so to sell Rafael Leao, who is still under contract, they would asl for important money, but the club, Milan, remain in tension to let Rafael Leao go this summer.

“So, the doors are open.

“While Christian Pulisic is a player considered crucial for Milan by the president Gerry Cardinale, by the coach Ruben Amorim, so they want to continue with Pulisic, the situation with Leao is completely different and is expected to leave the club in this summer transfer window.”

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