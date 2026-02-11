Roberto De Zerbi ready to replace Thomas Frank at Tottenham NOW because of NO Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici

Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of appointing Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Frank have soared, TEAMtalk understands, with another source revealing the Italian manager did not want to work with Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici and is now ‘more open’.

Tottenham have announced the dismissal of Frank as the manager following the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves Spurs just five points above the Premier League bottom three, and the north London club’s board had no choice but to sack the Dane, despite appointing him in the role only in the summer of 2025.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on January 7 that Tottenham had their eyes on Roberto De Zerbi.

Sources told us at the time that the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager was a ‘top target’ for Tottenham, who were compiling a shortlist of candidates.

We understand that De Zerbi was flattered to learn that Tottenham were keeping an eye on him.

De Zerbi was in charge of Marseille at the time, but the Italian manager has decided to leave his role at the French club.

On Tuesday, Marseille announced on their official website that the club and De Zerbi have decided to go their separate ways ‘by mutual agreement’.

The decision came in the aftermath of Marseille getting hammered 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 last Sunday, leaving them fourth in the table with 39 points from 21 matches.

With De Zerbi now without a managerial role, the chances of Tottenham hiring the 46-year-old have soared, with Fletcher informed on Tuesday night that his exit at OM has been very much noted by the Spurs decision-makers.

The Italian tactician is now even money to be the next Tottenham manager with bookmakers.

Want more breaking news from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Roberto De Zerbi ‘more open’ to Tottenham role now

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has also reported that Tottenham are keen on De Zerbi.

Crook has noted that Tottenham wanted De Zerbi before they hired Ange Postecoglou in 2023.

De Zerbi was the manager of Brighton at the time, and he did not want to work with Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici.

Levy was working as the Tottenham chairman during that period, while Fabio Paratici was involved with the north London club in a senior role.

Crook said on talkSPORT at 10:14am on February 11, 2026: “I don’t think it is necessarily a coincidence that Roberto De Zerbi has left Marseille overnight.

“He was someone that Spurs were keen to appoint before bringing in even Ange Postecoglou.

“At the time, I am told he wasn’t necessarily up for working with Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici, the former sporting director.

“Both of those are no longer part of the day-to-day running of the football club.

“I am told De Zerbi would potentially be more open to taking the Tottenham job.”

De Zerbi, though, is not the only manager that Tottenham are considering following the sacking of Frank.

Sources have told us that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also a genuine candidate for the role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pochettino is in charge of the USA at the moment, but we understand that the Argentine would be ready to take charge of Spurs after the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Striker chase, Real Madrid raid

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur in signing a Serbia international striker, who will become a free agent at the end of the season.

A Tottenham star is said to be ‘very keen’ on joining Real Madrid, who have already ‘enquired’ about the transfer fee needed to sign him.

And finally, Tottenham are ready to make an offer for a Germany international star, according to multiple sources.