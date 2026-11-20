Tottenham will have a number of injured stars back in the mix

Tottenham are set for the returns of three important players from injury, as manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed when Mykhailo Mudryk might be back.

Spurs have had a number of stars missing through injury of late. James Maddison returned to score against old club Coventry in his first start for over a year, but lasted until just after half time in the next game before sitting out the following two.

Lucas Bergvall, meanwhile, has missed the last four games with a knee injury.

And wide man Savio, who only joined from Manchester City in the summer, missed the same four games, though it was felt he might have played the last game, against Leeds.

But in good news for Tottenham, each man is available to face Ipswich on Saturday.

De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference: “Bergvall, Maddison, Savio are back.

“[Maddison] worked very well from last Wednesday after Leeds. He worked every day. From Chelsea to Leeds, he worked just three times on the pitch. If you don’t work during the week, you risk energy. The same for [Destiny] Udogie. Maddison is a special player.”

On Udogie, De Zerbi said: “Yes [Destiny is available]. He has to work. If I don’t see him on the pitch in training he can’t play.”

The boss also stated Tosin Adarabioyo and Mathys Tel are unavailable, but maybe not for much longer.

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Mykhailo Mudryk update at Tottenham

Spurs have also been without loan player Mudryk all season beyond a 16-minute cameo. The Ukrainian spent a couple of years banned from competitive football and is therefore not finding the transition back too easy.

Per De Zerbi, it might not be too long until he’s able to return to action, though.

The Tottenham boss said: “No because the plan was to play Ipswich or Sunderland and then he felt no pain but not comfortable last week. They take two weeks more. Step by step.”

The manager also detailed the issues Mudryk has had in his life in those years away from playing.

He said: “Yes I can understand but Mudryk is a good guy, a good player, he suffered a lot with the situation in the last couple of years and he has just one thing, show on the pitch his qualities and show on the pitch, now he’s playing for Tottenham. Tottenham is a big club like the other clubs.

“We can’t imagine what he suffered [with the doping ban], just Mudryk knows what the situation was. You as a player, you want to play, you want to work. I think he had no responsibility in this part. His focus is just on the football.

“He has the big chance to play with us because Tottenham is a big club. His coach, he knows very well the style of play, he knows I’ve given him total confidence to play. He has to move the focus in the right direction. He’s working hard to recover and play earlier.”