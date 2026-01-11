Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy are split on the future of Thomas Frank, but the club remain determined not to make a change this season, a well-placed source has told us.

Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham believed he landed the right man in the summer when luring Frank across London from Brentford, following the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

However, we are now told by sources that Venkatesham was warned by some members of Spurs’ hierarchy that Frank was not a good fit in terms of his system and the Tottenham players.

The source, who spoke to us on the guarantee he would not be named, told us: “Vinai feels Thomas is such a great fit for Spurs in so many ways. A great person, character, who is well-liked, but he was warned that the system would not be a fit.

“There is a real concern in the club, up high, that this is how things are playing out. The players like Thomas, but do they believe in what he is asking? That is the worry.”

Now, with Spurs sitting in 14th and with just one win in their last seven games, including an FA Cup exit to Aston Villa on Saturday, pressure is mounting.

Spurs are ready to invest this month and want Frank to succeed, and insist they do not want to make a mid-season change. But forthcoming games against West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are huge for the manager.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Thomas Frank faces crucial period to save his job

We are told that whilst Tottenham would not describe the current situation as Frank being given a ‘vote of confidence’ it does seem it is close to that situation.

But the frustration among supporters, which has been evident after the FA Cup loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, is not being ignored.

As my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, reported on Thursday (January 8) that Spurs’ board are ‘considering all options.’

However, Fletcher stated how there is a recognition that the squad is well below the level required and whoever the manager is, a major overhaul is needed to bring it up to standard.

Tottenham are yet to make a signing this month, but that is expected to change. They want to bring in a new winger following the sale of Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace, but they’re also keen to strengthen in several other areas.

It is a crucial period for Frank, who needs to build a squad that fits his system.

But if Spurs fail to pick up positive results against West Ham and Dortmund, he might not get that chance.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.