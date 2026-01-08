Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy is growing increasingly alarmed by the club’s underwhelming performances under Thomas Frank, with sources close to the board indicating a genuine concern over the lack of progress since his arrival last summer.

The Danish manager, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in June 2025 , has overseen a turbulent period that has left the team languishing in mid-table obscurity.

Currently sitting 14th in the Premier League following a damaging 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday night, Spurs have managed just three wins in their last 13 outings in all competitions, prompting whispers of discontent from within the club’s decision-makers.

Insiders reveal that the board are acutely aware of the disappointing results and they are eager for a swift turnaround.

While a formal end-of-season review remains the preferred timeline for assessing Frank’s position, continued dropped points could force earlier intervention. “The board is considering all options,” one source exclusively told us, emphasising the need for tangible improvement to alleviate mounting pressure.

Fan frustration has reached fever pitch, exacerbated by recent on-pitch struggles and off-field incidents, including Frank being photographed drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of the Bournemouth loss – an innocent oversight, according to the manager, but one that has further inflamed an already restless supporter base.

Boos rang out at full-time in recent matches, and sections of the travelling support at the Vitality Stadium exchanged heated words with players, underscoring the toxic atmosphere surrounding the team.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Thomas Frank faces ‘pivotal’ period to avoid sack

Tottenham’s upcoming fixtures are seen as make-or-break for Frank. Next up is a home FA Cup third-round tie against in-form Aston Villa this weekend, followed by a crucial Premier League clash with West Ham United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 17.

Following those is a Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund on January 20 – three home games that sources describe as “pivotal” in determining the 52-year-old’s immediate future.

Frank, who has repeatedly stressed alignment with the club’s leadership, including CEO Vinai Venkatesham, acknowledged the challenges in recent press conferences but remains defiant about his long-term vision.

However, with the January transfer window open and the team in need of reinforcements, the pressure is intensifying for results to match the ambition.

We exclusively revealed yesterday how Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi is a target for Tottenham in case they do decide to axe Frank, though he’s also on Manchester United’s shortlist. “De Zerbi is flattered by Tottenham’s interest, but United would likely be priority,” a source told us.

It is key to note, though, that there is a recognition that the squad is well below the level required and whoever the manager is, a major overhaul is needed to bring it up to standard.

Tottenham’s season, which began with optimism following European success, has descended into familiarity: inconsistency, defensive frailty, and a lack of attacking spark.

Whether Frank can navigate this critical juncture remains to be seen, but the clock is ticking louder than ever at N17.

Latest Tottenham news: Frank responds to cup incident, Diomande update

Meanwhile, Frank has responded to the Arsenal cup saga, stating after the loss to Bournemouth: “Definitely not noticed it. I think it’s fair to say that we’re not winning every single football match, so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal.”

Read Frank’s post-match comments HERE.

In other news, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported that RB Leipzig have ‘no plans’ to sell winger Yan Diomande this month, amid interest from Tottenham.

Spurs were the first Premier League club to send scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action, but have since been joined by Liverpool and Manchester United in tracking him.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.