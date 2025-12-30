Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson could be set to join Crystal Palace imminently, and sources have confirmed two exciting replacement targets for Thomas Frank’s side.

Spurs are gearing up for a busy January window that’ll be kicked off with the sale of Johnson to Palace to the tune of around £35million, providing the player green-lights the switch to Selhurst Park.

Bournemouth have also shown interest in Johnson but everything now points towards Palace winning the race for the Wales international, per reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Frank is now looking to reshape his attacking options at Tottenham, and sources confirm that RB Leipzig’s exciting young winger Yan Diomande remains firmly on the radar.

Diomande, the 19-year-old Ivorian international, is open to a Premier League move this winter, according to sources close to him.

He joined Leipzig from CD Leganes over the summer for around €20million and has since impressed in the Bundesliga and Champions League with his pace, dribbling and flair. He’s notched seven goals and four assists so far and is widely considered one of the most promising talents in Germany.

Sources indicate Tottenham have scouted him extensively and held advanced discussions with his representatives, viewing him as a dynamic addition to bolster the flanks. Competition is fierce – Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and even European giants like Bayern Munich and PSG are monitoring the situation-but Diomande’s entourage see Spurs as an attractive destination for regular playing time under Frank’s project.

Tottenham considering Oscar Bobb swoop

Meanwhile, insiders advise keeping a close eye on Man City’s Oscar Bobb. The 22-year-old Norwegian forward, stylistically similar to the Savinho profile Spurs chased last summer, has admirers in North London.

Bobb’s limited minutes at City this season, compounded by recent injury setbacks, could open the door for a loan or permanent switch.

Tottenham are among several clubs – including Crystal Palace, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund – keen to provide him a platform to shine, with his versatility and defensive work rate fitting Frank’s high-pressing system perfectly.

Sources state that his situation is still very open and he could make a late move in the window.

On the outgoing front, as mentioned, Johnson is edging closer to a £35million departure to Crystal Palace

The Wales international, frustrated by reduced starts following Mohammed Kudus’ arrival, has seen Palace agree a fee with Spurs. Johnson, who joined from Nottingham Forest for £47.5 million in 2023, could finalise the switch soon, providing funds to reinvest in priorities like Diomande or Bobb.

As the window opens, Tottenham’s proactive approach signals ambition to climb the table in 2026.

Spurs keen on two more Man City stars

My colleague, Dean Jones, has told us how Tottenham are also keeping tabs on Man City’s Savinho, who they were very keen on over the summer, and his teammate Omar Marmoush.

However, the duo could prove more difficult to get out of the Etihad this winter than Bobb.

“It will be interesting to keep an eye on dialogue between Man City and Spurs because a decision to agree to sell Brennan Johnson is a clear indicator that they are going to be bringing in at least one attacker,” Jones exclusively told us.

“We’ve been reporting across recent weeks how they have turned back to Savinho as a transfer candidate and that is something that is likely to remain active, but they like to monitor uncertain situations and Omar Marmoush is someone they have had eyes on.

“Obviously he has a different playing profile, but a lack of certainty over his fit at City has really raised intrigue about whether they could attempt a deal.

“Our sources suggest any such interest will be knocked back as City don’t want to entertain offers for him – but that doesn’t mean Spurs won’t test the water.

“January is all about improving their goal threat and Thomas Frank is involved in helping with the decision making.”

