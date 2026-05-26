Tottenham are reportedly considering the signing of a Manchester City icon who will bring one thing Roberto De Zerbi desperately wants in his squad.

De Zerbi engineered Premier League survival in his four Spurs games so far. The north London club were two points ahead of West Ham at the end of the season, with the Hammers taking the final relegation place.

The Italian boss is now looking to the future, with some big players, such as Savinho – who was a target before he was in charge – on the agenda.

But he’s not the only Manchester City man in sight, with the departing John Stones also a target.

Indeed, the Independent reports the six-time Premier League champion is one of the centre-backs being considered by Tottenham.

It’s suggested Stones, who captained City at times and was a vital part of their squad for years, would add some badly-needed leadership.

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Tottenham have competition for new leader

Should Cristian Romero leave, as is expected, with Guglielmo Vicario also failing to inspire last season, Tottenham will be a couple of players down from their leadership group.

They still have Micky van de Ven, with the report stating he wants to stay, while James Maddison at full fitness should play a large part as one of the club’s most passionate players.

But Tottenham being able to add Stones to that group could be tough, with another couple of clubs in the mix for him.

TEAMtalk has long been aware of interest from Everton, while Bayern Munich are intently focussed on him, too, with his former team-mate Vincent Kompany a fan of what he can offer.