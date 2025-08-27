Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have made contact for TWO Premier League stars as he expects a “busy” end to the summer window.

Spurs have made one big Premier League signing this summer, in Mohammed Kudus. He assisted twice in his first Tottenham game, against Burnley.

Elsewhere, the north London club have added Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and the loan of Joao Palhinha.

But they are not done yet, and transfer insider Romano envisions a busy finish to the summer for Tottenham, who are going after two more Premier League stars now.

Romano said on YouTube: “In the last 24/48 hours, Tottenham also made some calls for other players. They wanted to understand the situation of Lucas Paqueta at West Ham.

“Also a player they appreciate and they know very well, and was already a target, but now, obviously, it’s late in the market, so it’s going to be difficult, is [Antoine] Semenyo at Bournemouth. Another name mentioned internally at Tottenham in the last 24 hours, then soon it’s going to be time to decide.

“Soon is going to be the time to make final decisions, attack and go for these new signings. But for sure, Tottenham will be busy again on the market. It’s not over at all. So they are optimistic to find the solutions they want.”

Tottenham chances of landing double deal

TEAMtalk is aware of Spurs interest in a few forwards, with Savinho being the main one, though Manchester City are unlikely to sell.

Ademola Lookman is also on the radar, but given the final stages of the summer are approaching, multiple targets being in view if some can’t be signed seems smart.

Sources have previously revealed that Semenyo has a price tag of £65million. That is less than sources have suggested Tottenham would be willing to part with for Savinho, so that deal could have legs if the club get the answer they are looking for.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that a bid of £50-60million for Paqueta could see West Ham sell.

Though they’d rather not sell a second player to Spurs this summer, after doing so with Kudus earlier on, the fee could mean they have little choice.

Tottenham round-up: Triple deal interest

Along with the aforementioned interest in Lookman and Savinho, Tottenham are also keen on the signing of Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

TEAMtalk is aware he is very enthusiastic about a move to north London.

Meanwhile, a new Tottenham bid for Nico Paz totalling £69million is said to be in the works.

And, Spurs target Piero Hincapie is believed to have made it clear to Bayer Leverkusen that he will be leaving if his release clause is triggered.

