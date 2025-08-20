Tottenham have identified a viable alternative to Savinho after multiple sources claimed a move for the Manchester City winger is off.

Tottenham hope to finish the window with a flourish and their attention is firmly fixed on the final third. A move to sign Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is advancing with club-to-club talks reaching the final stages. However, Spurs also want a new winger having sold Son Heung-min to LAFC.

A bid worth roughly €50m / £42m was tabled for Man City’s Savinho. The Brazilian isn’t unhappy at the Etihad but is willing to leave to ensure he gets regular starts in a World Cup year.

New Tottenham boss, Thomas Frank, believed he could turn Savinho into one of the Premier League’s most effective wingers. Initial reports claimed City would demand £60m and potentially even as high as £67m before sanctioning a sale.

But despite lining up Real Madrid’s Rodrygo in the event Savinho were sold, multiple sources insist Man City will NOT sell their 21-year-old.

Both Graeme Bailey and Guillem Balague have claimed as much, while Fabrizio Romano stated Savinho’s exit has been blocked by one high profile and highly influential figure in City’s boardroom.

TEAMtalk has been informed Tottenham could use their upcoming clash with Man City at the weekend to ascertain whether the move is truly dead.

The expectation is the deal has crumbled and if that is the case, the Independent state Spurs will shift their focus to Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

€55m can seal Maghnes Akliouche signing

The 23-year-old left-footer operates primarily on the right side and scored in Monaco’s Ligue 1 opener with Le Havre last Saturday.

Prior reporting from L’Equipe claimed Monaco value Akliouche in the €70m-€80m bracket, though that was more with a view to the player he might become, rather than his true value right now.

The information in the Independent’s piece tallied with that notion when stating a deal in the final days of the window would be expected to cost €55m / £47.6m.

Akliouche has reportedly been ‘identified’ by Spurs as a ‘viable alternative’ to Savinho and with the City deal almost certainly off the table, negotiations with Monaco and Akliouche could quickly follow.

Akliouche returned figures of 19 goal contributions (seven goals, 12 assists) across all competitions last term. Four of those goal contributions came in the Champions League.