Tottenham ‘genuine contenders’ to sign top Roma star after Arsenal downplay ‘agreed deal’

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as ‘genuine contenders’ to sign a top AS Roma midfield talent who has also been firmly on Arsenal’s radar this summer, as Roberto De Zerbi continues to revolutionise his squad after two disastrous domestic campaigns.

Spurs are arguably moving quicker than they have ever done in the summer market, as they look to add much-needed quality and depth to a squad that finished 17th in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke have all arrived to bolster the Tottenham backline, while the main focus has now switched to central midfield and the troublesome left-wing spot.

One offer has already been knocked back for Newcastle’s midfield pivot Sandro Tonali, with a second record-breaking bid now set to follow, while hopes of beating Manchester United to West Ham star Mateus Fernandes are also still alive.

However, a fresh report claims Spurs are also looking to take advantage of Roma’s ongoing Financial Fair Play situation by moving for Manu Kone.

The Italian outfit could be forced into a sale by the end of January and it’s being reported that De Zerbi is a ‘big fan’ of the France international’s qualities.

The 25-year-old midfielder had initially looked destined for Arsenal after talks were held with his representatives, and personal terms were reportedly discussed. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, per Mateo Morretto, then revealed that the Gunners were not in discussions over a move for Kone and that he was not a player currently on their radar.

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Tottenham leap into Kone race

With that in mind, a fresh report from Italian outlet Corriere della Sera claims that Tottenham have now ‘made their own enquiries’ and are assessing the conditions of a potential £40million deal.

Kone is said to be keeping his options open over his next move and is attracted by the opportunity of a move to Spurs, despite their lack of European football next season.

The Frenchman is described as a ‘dynamic and athletic’ presence, who is ‘comfortable both defensively and in possession’, and has developed into ‘one of Serie A’s most complete box-to-box operators’ during his time in Rome.

He also represents much better alue than the near £100m Newcastle are asking for Tonali and the £80m West Ham think Fernandes is worth.

Kone can currently be seen at the World Cup, where he was an unused substitute in France’s 3-1 opening group-stage win over Senegal, but could feature in their second clash against Iraq on Monday evening.