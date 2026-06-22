Chelsea ‘contact Real Madrid to enquire’ about midfielder after his value ‘falls by €50m’

Chelsea have made contact with Real Madrid to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Stamford Bridge, and so have Liverpool and Manchester United, according to a report, as the midfielder’s stance on leaving Los Blancos emerges.

Camavinga endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign for Madrid, with injuries and poor form eventually seeing him miss out on a place in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been on the books of Real Madrid since 2021 and is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until 2029.

On May 15, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga.

Sources told us at the time that both Liverpool and Man Utd are ‘huge admirers’ of the left-footed French gem and have spoken about signing him this summer.

It has now emerged that both Liverpool and Man Utd have made contact with Madrid for Camavinga, with Chelsea also pressing for a transfer.

According to Sport, Chelsea, who will have former Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as their manager from July 1, are in contact with Los Blancos for Camavinga.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan news outlet has also claimed that Camavinga’s value has fallen by €50million (£43.1m, $57.2m)

The report has stated: ‘Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, and Liverpool have also contacted Real Madrid to enquire about the player’s situation.

‘He is under contract until 2029 and is one of the club’s protected signings, with a €1 billion release clause, having been signed for €31 million plus €9 million in add-ons .

‘However, his market value has fallen by €50 million since 2024, from €100 million to the current €50 million.’

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Eduardo Camavinga stance on Real Madrid future

According to Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Camavinga and ‘would be willing to make an offer’ for the French star.

However, Camavinga does not plan on leaving Madrid, who have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, this summer and wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

While noting that Camavinga ‘is unwilling to leave the team’, the report has added: ‘Sources close to him indicate he has no intention of leaving and is confident he can turn the situation around.’

In May, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also stated that Camavinga wants to stay at Madrid.

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel: “There is no doubt that there are several clubs interested in Camavinga, guys, but I can tell you that, at the moment, Man Utd have not started any official conversation with Real Madrid, have not asked for Eduardo Camavinga.

“From what I understand, there are other priorities at the moment at Manchester United.

“And also, I keep repeating that Eduardo Camavinga, from what I am told, wants to continue at Real Madrid, wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to give up.

“He understands that this season has been tough, has been difficult, personally for Camavinga, between the injuries and the unlucky moments have been probably the worst season of his career.

“But Camavinga doesn’t want to give up.

“It’s part of sports, it’s part of football sometimes to have a bad season, then restart and show you are living.

“Camavinga is still very young, and Camavinga wants to be at Real Madrid.

“He wants to win at Real Madrid, he wants to be part of the Real Madrid project, so that’s the Camavinga mentality.

“Then obviously, this also depends on the club.

“Let’s see what happens in case there is a big proposal on the table.

“Real Madrid are not closing the doors for his exit, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are putting Camavinga out of the squad or not trusting Camavinga at all.”

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