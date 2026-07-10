Tottenham explode into race to sign 26 G/A Sporting attacking sensation – report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign explosive Sporting CP attacker Francisco Trincao, despite the continued links to his compatriot Rafael Leao, along with Manchester City star Savinho.

Working from the back to the front in the summer window, Spurs have already bolstered their defence and midfield with a trio of free agent additions and over £230million spent on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The focus now is very much on improving a forward line that failed to deliver during the 2025/26 season, as Tottenham only managed to stave off the threat of relegation on the final day of the season.

Spurs lacked any sort of creative threat for the majority of the campaign. Indeed, James Maddison only returned late in the campaign, Xavi Simons struggled to make his mark in his first season in English football before suffering an ACL injury, while Dejan Kulusevski missed the whole campaign and Mohamed Kudus suffered a quad issue in early April.

In terms of filling the problematic left-wing spot, Tottenham continue to be in dialogue with Man City over Savinho, with Fabrizio Romano detailing how the Brazilian remains keen on the move.

Our sources have also previously revealed how Leao has already given the green light for a move to north London this summer, as he continues to push for an AC Milan exit.

However, a fresh report claims that Spurs are also in the mix for Sporting star Trincao.

The 26-year-old can operate on either flank but actually excelled in more of a No.10 role for his club during the 2025/26 campaign, scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists across all competitions.

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Tottenham facing Saudi scrap for Trincao

Sportsview reports that Tottenham are one of a number of clubs tracking the former Wolves loanee, with Liverpool in particular keen, given their need for fresh attacking talent.

Renowned for his technical ability, alongside his versatility, Trincao would be a significant upgrade from Roberto De Zerbi in the left-wing position, despite that not being his best role.

Tottenham’s biggest threat to signing the player, however, will likely come from the Saudi Pro League, as per the report.

Financial heavyweights Al-Ahli are in advanced negotiations to try and lure Trincao to the Middle East as a marquee replacement for Riyad Mahrez, having tabled a lucrative offer worth around €50million.

For their part, Sporting are protected by Trincao’s long-term contract, which runs until June 2030 and includes a €60m release clause.

Tottenham will be hoping that Trincao will decide it’s too early to head to Saudi, at this stage of his career, and that the lure of the Premier League will be too good to turn down.

In terms of a timeline for any potential move, Trincao is now back in Europe after Portugal’s World Cup exit at the hands of Spain, meaning negotiations could advance quickly.