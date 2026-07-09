Liverpool reach Curtis Jones sale decision after Nottingham Forest ‘swoop in’

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who has been linked with Nottingham Forest

Liverpool have told Nottingham Forest how much they need to pay to sign Curtis Jones, according to a journalist, as Emile Heskey shares his opinion on what new Reds manager Andoni Iraola should do with the midfielder.

Jones is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027, and the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are willing to sell him now.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been reporting Inter Milan’s desire to sign Jones from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Jones himself is willing to move to Inter, who won Serie A last season.

Inter are ready to pay £21millon for Jones, who himself has made it clear that he does not fancy a move to another club in England and is keen on a switch to the Italian giants.

Liverpool, though, are not willing to sell the 25-year-old England international midfielder for such a small fee.

It has now emerged that Nottingham Forest have made a move for Jones.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Forest have “swooped in” for Jones, but Liverpool have told them to pay £40million for the midfielder.

The reporter posted on X at 6:17pm on July 8: “Nottingham Forest swoop in on Curtis Jones: Liverpool take no prisoners but demands 40 million pounds to let the midfielder go, whose contract expires in June 2027”

Cerchione has almost 35,000 followers on X and has a good track record of breaking major transfer news.

The Italian journalist was among the first to break the news about Chelsea’s desire to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta and was the first to report the Blues’ interest in Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka.

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Liverpool urged to keep Curtis Jones

Jones came through the Liverpool youth academy and established himself in the first team.

The England international midfielder has made 228 appearances for the Merseyside club so far in his career, scoring 22 goals and giving 25 assists in the process.

Former Liverpool and England international striker Emile Heskey believes that new Reds manager Iraola should keep Jones.

The Liverpool Echo has quoted Heskey as saying about Jones: “I would keep Curtis Jones as he gives you backup and options.

“It depends on whether he wants to continue as a secondary player, but he has the quality to break into the team.

“If he has international ambitions, he needs to be playing regularly.

“He won the U21 Euros and was one of the best players there.

“He’s watched others springboard into the full team, but he needs regular football to do the same.”

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