The first round of talks that will take a Tottenham star to Fenerbahce have been ‘completed’, with a report also stressing the player ‘will leave’ if Spurs are relegated.

An exodus of epic proportions is on the horizon if Tottenham suffer relegation to the Championship. Almost every major name you can think of will have realistic chances of leaving, though TEAMtalk has learned there are three midfielders in particular who Spurs view as ‘untouchable’.

The trio in question are Conor Gallagher, Archie Gray and James Maddison. Spurs are of the opinion those players should be kept at all costs, though retaining them might be easier said than done.

Liverpool are expected to test Tottenham’s resolve over Gray, and while he’s not completely off limits, Spurs won’t want to lose Lucas Bergvall – who is being courted by Arsenal and Chelsea – either.

But today’s update centres on a midfielder not deemed ‘untouchable’ by Tottenham chiefs – Pape Sarr.

The 23-year-old is a fine player in his own right, but internally, isn’t held in the same esteem as the others.

And according to the latest reports out of Turkey, Fenerbahce are already ramping up a move for the Senegalese who ‘will leave’ if Tottenham drop down a division.

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Initial Pape Sarr transfer talks ‘completed’

It’s claimed Fenerbahce have already held the ‘first round’ of talks with Sarr’s camp, which were fruitful and have now been ‘completed’.

It’s now time for Fenerbahce to step on the accelerator, with the report adding ‘the negotiations are expected to become official in the coming days’.

Sarr cost an initial £14.6m when signed from Metz in 2021. The report suggested he’s now worth €32m / £27.85m, though in truth, they’ve probably just taken that figure from Sarr’s Transfermarkt page.

As you’d expect, much of what transpires at Tottenham this summer will be shaped by whether or not they retain their Premier League status.

Roberto De Zerbi has been hired for the long haul and will remain in situ if Spurs drop into the Championship.

But with regards to the playing personnel, the turnover will be historic if Tottenham are playing second tier football next term.

To prevent that from happening, Tottenham must pick up their first league win of 2026 quickly, and follow it up with victories two and three soon after.

Spurs have just five matches remaining to save their skin – Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.

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