Tottenham hand Kinsky new deal after Roberto De Zerbi makes decisive No.1 call

Antonin Kinsky has completed a remarkable turnaround at Tottenham Hotspur after agreeing a new long-term contract, as TEAMtalk understands Roberto De Zerbi has made it clear the Czech goalkeeper is his new No.1.

And in a further sign of the club’s plans, Tottenham are now working with intermediaries to find Guglielmo Vicario a new club, with growing confidence he will return to Serie A this summer.

23-year-old Kinsky has endured a dramatic first 18 months in North London. He found opportunities extremely limited under Thomas Frank before suffering the humiliation of being substituted after just 17 minutes by Igor Tudor during Tottenham’s heavy Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

However, his fortunes changed completely following De Zerbi’s appointment.

With Vicario sidelined through injury, the Italian coach handed Kinsky an opportunity to stake his claim, and the former Slavia Prague stopper responded with a string of outstanding displays.

TEAMtalk understands those performances convinced De Zerbi that Kinsky is the goalkeeper he wants to build around for the future.

Sources have confirmed that Tottenham had been assessing a number of alternative options in recent months, including Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Burnley’s James Trafford.

Both remain highly rated internally, but De Zerbi’s faith in Kinsky means Spurs now believe they can avoid spending upwards of £50million on a new first-choice goalkeeper and instead focus those funds on strengthening other areas of the squad.

That belief has now been reflected in Kinsky’s new contract.

TEAMtalk can reveal the Czech international has agreed a new five-year deal, which also includes an option for a further season, alongside a substantial pay rise that underlines his new status within the club.

The agreement is viewed as a major statement from Spurs and another indication of De Zerbi’s growing influence over recruitment and squad planning.

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Kinsky now No 1, Vicario to leave

Kinsky’s rise has inevitably impacted Vicario’s future.

Sources have told us that Spurs are actively working with intermediaries to secure the Italy international a move away from north London, with Serie A viewed as his most likely destination.

There is growing confidence inside the club that Vicario will soon be heading back to his homeland, where a number of clubs are monitoring his situation closely.

Spurs have already moved to strengthen their goalkeeping department by bringing in experienced former Newcastle United stopper Martin Dubravka to provide reliable competition and cover.

With Kinsky established as De Zerbi’s first choice and Dubravka set to provide experienced support, Spurs believe they are well equipped between the posts heading into the new campaign.

For Kinsky, it completes one of the most remarkable reversals of fortune at the club.

From struggling for opportunities and suffering one of the most difficult moments of his career, he has emerged as Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper and one of the key beneficiaries of De Zerbi’s arrival.

And with Vicario now expected to move on, TEAMtalk understands Spurs’ goalkeeping reshuffle is nearing completion.