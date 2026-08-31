Tottenham ‘reach agreement with Chelsea’ for TWO stars – one is about to undergo medical

Tottenham Hotspur have a deal in place with Chelsea for Tosin Adarabioyo, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, who has also revealed that Spurs have an agreement with the Blues over Mykhailo Mudryk, too.

The reliable journalist has reported that Tottenham have full agreement with Chelsea for Adarabioyo.

The defender will leave Chelsea for London rivals Tottenham on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old English defender has been on the books of Chelsea since 2024, when he moved to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer after leaving Fulham.

Tottenham strike Chelsea agreement for Tosin Adarabioyo

Ornstein wrote on X at 9:20pm on August 31: “Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

“Permanent move from #CFC; personal terms done + permission granted to take #THFC medical.

The report in The Athletic has stated: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

‘Personal terms have been agreed with the defender and he has been granted permission to undergo a medical.’

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Mykhailo Mudryk yet to agree Tottenham personal terms

Ornstein has also reported that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Chelsea over a loan deal for Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger, though, has yet to agree personal terms with Tottenham.

Ornstein wrote on X: “Mykhailo Mudryk loan agreed between clubs – personals still need finalising.”

The report in The Athletic has noted: ‘A loan deal has been agreed for the Ukrainian but terms still need to be finalised with the forward.”

However, it is unlikely that Tottenham will face any problem in agreeing personal terms with Mudryk.

Earlier on Monday, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reported that Mudryk is keen on a move to Tottenham.

The winger worked with Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Jacobs wrote on X at 6:34pm on August 31: “BREAKING: Spurs make a loan offer to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, who played under Roberto De Zerbi at Shakhtar.

“Talks underway with the player keen on the move.

“Leeds have been trying for almost two weeks but still no breakthrough.

“Sunderland, Brentford and Coventry have also considered moves.

“As reported earlier, Mudryk wants to stay in the Premier League.”

Jacobs added at 6:39pm: “Mudryk giving total priority to Spurs.

“Told he has informed Chelsea he wants the move.”

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