£26m Tottenham deal ‘not guaranteed’ as star ridiculed for ‘kicking people’

Tottenham Hotspur may not keep Joao Palhinha at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond the end of the season, according to a transfer journalist, as talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor slams the midfielder, who, sources have told TEAMtalk, is the subject of interest from another London club.

Palhinha joined Tottenham on a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025. We understand that Spurs have the option to make it permanent for £26million (€30m, $35m) at the end of the season.

While Palhinha failed to make a huge impact at Bayern, his impressive performances for Fulham between 2022 and 2024 convinced Tottenham to sign him last summer.

The 30-year-old has been an important player for Spurs manager Thomas Frank so far this season, making 14 starts in the Premier League and two starts in the Champions League.

Five goals and three assists in 30 appearances is a good return for a defensive midfielder, especially when one considers how Palhinha played with passion and fire during Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup last weekend.

However, former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has not been overly impressed with Palhinha and believes that Frank might drop him from the starting line-up now that Conor Gallagher has joined from Atletico Madrid.

TalkSPORT transfer journalist, Alex Crook, has reported that it is not set in stone that Tottenham will exercise their option to make Palhinha’s loan deal permanent.

When discussing how Frank would add creativity to his Tottenham line-up following the deal to sign Gallagher, Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT (11:15am, January 16): “Maybe he will mix it up. Maybe Joao Palhinha doesn’t play. Why not?”

When prompted that Palhinha was the best player against Aston Villa, Agbonlahor said: “Was he? What just for kicking people and trying to fight everything?”

Crook observed: “I think there is still a doubt whether they will sign him.

“Of course, there is a permanent option in the deal, but it is not guaranteed that Tottenham will trigger that. I like Joao Palhinha as a player.

“I was a bit sceptical about Tottenham bringing him back after not working out at Bayern, but I do think he is one of their better players.”

Fulham want Joao Palhinha – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 1 that Tottenham have not decided whether or not they will make Palhinha’s deal permanent.

While Palhinha’s camp has told Spurs that he is very happy at the north London club, wages would be an issue for last season’s Europa League winners in the long run.

Taking on Palhinha’s wages would put him on par with Tottenham’s highest earners, and Spurs are also mindful of not blocking a pathway into the first team for a young defensive midfielder.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, reported on January 7 that Fulham would consider a move for Palhinha next summer.

Palhinha is a former Fulham star, and if Marco Silva stays on as the manager, then the Cottagers could try to convince him to return to Craven Cottage.

