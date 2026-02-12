Joao Palhinha’s chances of securing a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur have been plunged into fresh uncertainty following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

The former Tottenham boss was a driving force behind the club’s decision to sign the Portugal international on loan from Bayern Munich last summer. It had been understood that Palhinha’s best opportunity of turning that temporary switch into a full-time deal hinged on Frank remaining in charge.

While Spurs and Bayern enjoy good relations, sources have consistently indicated that the Bundesliga giants were unlikely to receive a definitive answer on Palhinha’s future until the end of the season.

But Frank’s exit has now complicated that picture.

The loan agreement includes an option to buy, worth an initial fee of around £22million (€25m / $30m). It is a figure considered reasonable given Palhinha’s pedigree and experience at the top level.

However, with uncertainty now surrounding Spurs’ managerial direction and transfer priorities, there is no guarantee the clause will be triggered.

Palhinha remains under contract at Bayern, and, should Tottenham decide against making the move permanent, the Germans will face a decision of their own over the midfielder’s future.

As it stands, a reintegration into Vincent Kompany’s long-term plans appears unlikely, raising the prospect of another move next season.

We revealed on January 7 that Spurs are debating whether to abort the permanent signing of Palhinha. Sources have confirmed to us that Fulham are keen on a reunion with the 30-year-old.

Palhinha has not always been a regular starter at Spurs this season, despite impressing early on. Frank realised that playing him alongside Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield was far too pragmatic and left the team lacking dynamism, particularly at home.

That changed when Bentancur joined a host of his team-mates in the treatment room. But Yves Bissouma has started to get the nod over Palhinha recently, even though the Malian appeared to have completely burned his bridges in north London.

Palhinha’s fortunes could improve when Frank’s replacement arrives, though his future is certainly up in the air.

