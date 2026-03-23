Pressure on Igor Tudor at Tottenham is at an all-time high

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a series of crucial meetings in the coming days that will determine the future of head coach Igor Tudor, with the damaging defeat to Nottingham Forest heaping further pressure on the interim boss, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Sunday that it is increasingly unlikely Tudor will remain in charge for the club’s next fixture against Sunderland, with pressure intensifying after a run of results that have left Spurs staring at a potential crisis.

The severity of their slump is perhaps best captured by one damning statistic: Tottenham are currently the only side in the Premier League yet to register a win in 2026.

It is a barren run that has dragged them into the relegation conversation and left confidence around the club at a low ebb.

Since Tudor’s arrival, there has been little sign of a turnaround. Across his seven matches in charge, Spurs have recorded just one victory – and that came in the UEFA Champions League – offering only limited respite from their domestic struggles. In the league, the picture is even more concerning, with Tottenham picking up just a single point under the Croatian’s stewardship.

That return has left them perilously positioned in the table, sitting just one point and one place above the drop zone. For a club of Tottenham’s stature, the prospect of being relegated now represents more than a major concern; it’s a full-out, major crisis!

Behind the scenes, the responsibility for the next step rests firmly with Tottenham CEO Vinai Venkatesham. He is leading the ongoing review and will ultimately decide Tudor’s fate after a series of high-level discussions.

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Crucial Spurs talks scheduled on Igor Tudor

Venkatesham is expected to consult with the club’s majority owners, the Lewis Family, as well as other key figures within the club’s leadership structure. Those conversations will help shape the direction that Spurs take at this critical juncture.

However, it is understood that Venkatesham will be the man to make the final call on whether to persist with Tudor or make a change in the dugout.

As previously revealed, Spurs’ hierarchy have already been carrying out extensive due diligence on potential replacements, and those options are once again under active consideration.

While Tottenham are not yet resigned to relegation, there is a growing feeling internally that decisive action may be required to spark a revival and preserve their top-flight status.

Avoiding what would be their first relegation from the top tier in nearly half a century is now the overriding priority.

All eyes are now on the outcome of these key meetings, with the likelihood increasing that Tudor’s tenure could be brought to an end before Spurs take to the pitch again.

Latest Tottenham news: Carragher’s Tudor verdict / Vicario to be axed

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool star turned pundit Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on Tottenham boss Tudor, and it doesn’t make good reading for the coach.

He urged Spurs to “part ways” with Tudor immediately and outlined what he feels has been his biggest failure, and what must change for the club to turn things around.

In other news, Tottenham are already planning to part ways with Guglielmo Vicario this summer, and the goalkeeper didn’t help his cause when making another mistake against Forest.

Reports suggest that Spurs have identified Crystal Palace star Dean Henderson as a potential replacement for Vicario, while Lens stopper Robin Risser is also on their radar.

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