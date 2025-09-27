West Ham United have announced the sacking of Graham Potter with immediate effect – and the club has also axed five members of his coaching team and with a favourite to succeed him in the job quickly emerging.

The Hammers have endured a wretched start to the season, losing four of five games so sit 19th in the Premier League table. Having conceded 13 goals in that time – the worst in the Premier League – Potter has come under intense speculation over the past fortnight.

Now the West Ham board have on Saturday morning confirmed that the axe has fallen – with five of Potter’s coaching team also relieved of their duties at the same time.

In a short statement, the club confirmed on their official website: “West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

“The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

“The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

“The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

West Ham decide Potter replacements; one candidate quickly ruled out

As West Ham explain, the club are now carefully considering the successor to Potter as they plot their bid to pull clear of relegation danger.

And while there is no announcement as of yet as to who to will lead the side into Monday’s clash against Everton at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium, it seems the Hammers have already decided on who that will be..

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk confirmed that the Hammers board have already held discussions with a number of potential candidates for the job.

And we have been told that any candidate may have to be open-minded about taking the role short-term, initially.

To that end, discussions have been held with both Slaven Bilic and Nuno Espirito Santo – both in the frame for the vacancy – and with the latter back on the market after recently being harshly sacked as Nottingham Forest manager.

Initial indications from insiders suggest that the conditions around landing the former Nottingham Forest boss were tricky, however, it seems there has been progress in the last 24 hours over his appointment, leading to the axe subsequently falling on Potter.

Nuno feels in a strong position in terms of negotiating his next contract in club management after his spell at Nottingham Forest progressed so well, and was ultimately only ended because of internal politics.

Per Ben Jacobs, Nuno has now landed the job and will be announced imminently after what is described as “positive talks” with vice-chairman Karen Brady.

Writing on Bluesky, he posted: ‘Understand Nuno Espirito Santo is the favourite to replace Graham Potter after positive talks with Karren Brady. Talks between the parties are advanced.’

In a further post, Jacobs added: “Understand Nuno will now be in charge of West Ham’s game at Everton on Monday. He will take training today for the first time.”

One man who is was never under consideration, however, despite speculation was Kieran McKenna, who has 83 wins in charge of Ipswich Town.

According to our transfer insider, Dean Jones, a move for the Ipswich boss is seen as too risky given the current situation.

