West Ham would prefer to sell Niclas Fullkrug than send him on loan in January, but will have to be open-minded about how an exit opens up, and TEAMtalk understands that two Bundesliga sides could offer him an escape chance.

There is a growing likelihood that Fullkrug and West Ham cut ties, as the player begins to give up hope of cracking the Premier League.

The striker has had problems with both injuries and scoring goals – and that blend of issues means it will not be easy to bring in a transfer fee.

Fullkrug signed for West Ham for around £27m in the summer of 2024, and he arrived at the London Stadium with much anticipation after his success with Borussia Dortmund.

He notched 15 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund in 2023/24, and played a key role in them reaching the Champions League final.

But the 32-year-old has failed to replicate that form with West Ham. Due to injuries, he has only managed 27 appearances for West Ham, scoring three times.

He has played six times in the Premier League this term, but has failed to score and is now sidelined with a thigh muscle strain, after starting in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first two games as manager. Nothing has gone to plan for Fullkrug at West Ham, and he could be set for a new challenge in January.

West Ham stance on Fullkrug revealed

West Ham will have to weigh up the potential of sending Fullkrug out on loan, as that will most likely be the initial offers that land in January.

It is not yet definite that the player moves on but West Ham are progressing their own plans to sign a new No.9.

TEAMtalk has revealed that they are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, though work is also being done on other targets.

Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee has also been heavily linked with a move to the Hammers, and their interest is ‘genuine’, though we understand United want a full sale in January rather than loaning the Dutchman.

Interestingly, meanwhile, Fullkrug is believed to fancy the prospect of returning to the Bundesliga, where he has had success previously.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this week how Hamburg are first on the scene with interest in taking him away from London.

And it is now emerging that VfB Stuttgart are also interested in Fullkrug if potential loan terms could be met, with more suitors likely to emerge as we near the January window.

