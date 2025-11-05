Barcelona are spying a colossal raid on Arsenal for Gunners captain Martin Odegaard, it has sensationally been claimed.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggest Barcelona have made Odegaard their ‘new surprise target’ for the 2026 summer transfer window. Barcelona are allegedly considering a big-money move to make Odegaard their new No 10, despite the difficulty of such an operation.

Barca have been impressed by how the playmaker has matured at Arsenal, becoming one of the most creative midfielders around and a leader in the Emirates dressing room.

How Martin Odegaard turned his career around

Failed to make the cut at Real Madrid before joining Real Sociedad on loan in 2019

Joined Arsenal permanently in August 2021 after a successful loan spell

Became Arsenal captain in July 2022

Fichajes report that Barca see Odegaard as an upgrade on Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo. He could operate just in front of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, giving manager Hansi Flick one of the best midfields around.

Barca are willing to sign Odegaard despite his ties with Madrid. The Norwegian spent many years on Madrid’s books after joining at only 15.

Odegaard never lived up to his potential at the Bernabeu, but Barca feel he can truly establish himself as a world-class star by moving to Catalonia.

DON’T MISS 👇

How €50m Man Utd striker signing would give Barcelona MAJOR transfer boost

Arsenal’s highest-paid players with Saka and two teammates set to move up

Arsenal captain out of Barcelona price range

The report does not mention Odegaard’s exact price tag, though Arsenal would want huge money before letting their skipper leave.

While Flick would probably love to work with Odegaard, this link is highly unlikely to come true. Fichajes is one of Spain’s more unreliable transfer news sources, so their claims must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Barca have been held back by financial constraints for several years now and would find it incredibly tough to meet Odegaard’s value, which is likely more than £80million (€91m / $104m).

In order to raise that amount of money, Barca would have to sell numerous important players – something Flick would almost certainly be against.

Furthermore, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, insists Barcelona need to know their place in the transfer pecking order.

“I cannot see Arsenal entertaining an offer for Odegaard,” Jones told TEAMtalk. “Part of that is that if Barcelona are the ones to test the water, how much are they putting on the table to make it tempting? I know Barcelona still have a magic touch but we can not pretend they have the financial power to push Arsenal into a sale of one of their most important players.

“Arsenal are one of the most powerful clubs in the transfer market, and you don’t just take players away against their will. Odegaard is a special player to them and that has been reflected in his status as club captain.

“He will be desperate to get back into action and to start reminding people of what he brings to this side. Because Arsenal have been so impressive recently, it’s easy to forget how good he is when he links up with Saka or when he’s setting the tempo and rhythm of a game. Even though they have signed a lot of players recently, happily losing Odegaard is extremely unlikely.”

Flick has much stronger transfer needs

The central attacking midfield position is one Barca are already well stocked in, with Lopez, Olmo, Raphinha and Gavi all capable of playing there when fit.

There are other positions Barca need to bolster much more urgently. They require a new striker as Robert Lewandowski is expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic could be a good fit as he has also entered the final year of his deal, so that move would save Barca money to spend on other areas of the squad.

The Blaugrana need centre-back reinforcements, too. Once again, the free capture of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace would be excellent business, though there will be an almighty battle for his services.

Barca may also enter the market for a right-back to provide Jules Kounde with better cover and competition.