Frankfurt turn to Wolves star as Hugo Ekitike heir as Pereira green-lights three-club transfer scramble

Two Bundesliga clubs are battling to sign Wolves forward Fabio Silva this summer, while TEAMtalk understands that AS Roma are also in the mix.

Eintracht Frankfurt remain interested in signing Silva. The 23-year-old Portuguese forward is the first choice to replace Hugo Ekitike, who has joined Liverpool in a deal worth an initial £69million, plus add-ons.

Talks over Silva’s signing are ongoing, with Frankfurt seriously working to understand the right conditions for a permanent transfer.

RB Leipzig also have the Wolves youngster high on their shortlist to replace Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Newcastle amid the speculation surrounding Alexander Isak, while Manchester United are also keen. The interest from Leipzig in Silva is concrete.

However, a top Serie A club has now entered the frame for Silva.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Alexander Isak bid expected as Liverpool and Chelsea sales agreed

TEAMtalk can confirm that AS Roma have recently made initial contacts to explore a move for Silva.

We understand that Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has requested his team to explore a move for the Wolves forward.

However, the Italian club has to deal with Financial Fair Play and need to sell before they buy more players, following the signings of Wesley – whose arrival will be confirmed imminently – and Neil El Aynaoui.

Wolves, for their part, want to sell Silva soon, but their valuation remains unchanged. They want €20million to €25million (£17.4m / $23.3m to £21.7m / $29.2m).

Silva spent last season on loan with Las Palmas, where he put in some impressive performances and notched 10 goals and three assists in LaLiga.

The race is open at this stage, with multiple top clubs fighting for Silva’s signature.

RANKED 👉 The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

Wolves QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-24