There are two big reasons it looks likely Rob Edwards will land at Wolves

There have been two major signs that Rob Edwards is about to be announced as the Wolves manager, despite Middlesbrough ‘refusing’ their approach to speak to him.

Edwards has emerged as one of the top targets at Wolves after they sacked Vitor Pereira on November 2. A loss left the Molinuex outfit four points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League, on just two points after 10 games.

Edwards has Middlesbrough in a good spot in the Championship – third on 26 points, just five below leaders Coventry.

When Wolves approached Boro in attempt to speak to the boss about becoming their next manager, they were ‘refused.’

TEAMtalk can reveal that Edwards was annoyed that initial approach was turned away.

But there have been two signs since that there has been process anyway.

A lot of outlets have reported that Edwards’ pre-match press conference for the weekend had been cancelled on Friday morning.

Following on from that, BBC broadcaster Rob Law revealed that Edwards did not take training for Boro in the morning, and there is a ‘strong feeling’ at Wolves that he’ll end up being their new boss. Those two instances do not bode well for Boro.

Edwards already working on Wolves staff

TEAMtalk is aware in fact that Edwards did not go into work at all on Friday, and sources close to Boro feel he will be leaving.

The suggestion from Molineux News is also that Edwards is nearing appointment as the boss.

They state there is a second member of the coaching staff soon to join, revealing: “Joleon Lescott is one of those who could come in.”

Edwards and Lescott played alongside each other at Wolves during their playing days.

That is not Edwards’ only connection to the club, having managed their under-23s mostly while he was there, but also taking charge of one first-team game as caretaker manager in 2016.

He won one point in that game, and will need to see an increase in his average if he’s to see Wolves stay up once he joins the club – which very much looks likely but is not yet confirmed.

Wolves round-up: Ten Hag interested

Wolves have also made an approach to speak to former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, and it came as a surprise to insider Pete O’Rourke that he is indeed interested.

He said: “I didn’t think Ten Hag would have the job at the top of his priority list, coming in for a relegation battle. It’d be a huge coup for Wolves if they were able to land him.

“Obviously there has been contact made with Ten Hag’s representatives to gauge his interests and it does seem that he would be interested in a chat with Wolves about the job.”

However, Ten Hag is said to have also been approached over a return to Ajax, so surely won’t mind too much if he’s overlooked at Wolves.