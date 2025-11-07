Elliot Anderson could join Man Utd, Arne Slot could lose a Liverpool icon, and Real Madrid want Tottenham's Micky van de Ven

Manchester United are planning to go big with a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in January, a Liverpool cult hero could pen a pre-contract agreement to leave the club, while this week’s exclusive Transfer Debrief can reveal Tottenham star Micky van de Ven has emerged as a top target for Real Madrid.

Man Utd to go all out for Anderson

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remains keen to add to his midfield options, and a statement move for Forest’s rising star Anderson is in the pipeline.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on November 4 that United view Anderson as a ‘realistic’ target for the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old England star, who joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35million deal last summer, has quickly established himself as a key player at the City Ground.

His energetic displays in midfield have caught the eye of United’s boss, Ruben Amorim, who sources say is desperate to inject more dynamism and legs into his engine room.

Sources reveal that Anderson would be ‘very keen’ on a move to Old Trafford – and the mutual interest could prove pivotal in negotiations.

Forest have drawn a clear line in the sand: pay big money or back off. They value Anderson at around the £80m mark, though the Red Devils believe a deal could be struck closer to £60m this winter.

And interestingly, Anderson’s signing could be the move that allows Kobbie Mainoo to leave on loan, with TEAMtalk also revealing on November 3 that Napoli are pushing hard for a deal.

Liverpool hero keen on exit – could agree deal in January

TEAMtalk revealed in an exclusive update yesterday (November 6) that Liverpool icon Andy Robertson is very tempted by a move to Celtic.

The 31-year-old left-back, whose Anfield deal expires in June 2026, has been a cornerstone of Liverpool’s success since 2017, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League and every major honour in between.

Robertson is still loved by Liverpool supporters, but his contract situation has drawn interest in his signature. He is able to hold talks with suitors over a pre-contract agreement in January, ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Sources close to Robertson say Celtic “lives in his heart”. A lifelong Hoops supporter from Glasgow’s south side, he idolised the club as a child and still follows every result. He was also there as a youth player between 2003-09.

“It’s the one move that would make total sense for him personally,” an insider revealed. “He wants to give something back to Scottish football and finish where it all began.”

Celtic are ready to pounce, viewing Robertson as an experienced pro who could raise the quality of their squad as they aim to dominate domestically and compete in Europe.

The Hoops also see Robertson as the perfect mentor for emerging left-back prospects and a leader to steady a defence that has shipped goals in recent weeks.

Real Madrid plot Tottenham raid

Micky van de Ven is undoubtedly one of Tottenham’s most important players, and his brilliant solo goal against Copenhagen in the Champions League has only increased the interest in his signature.

TEAMtalk revealed on November 5 that Real Madrid have identified the Dutch international as a key target as Xabi Alonso looks to add to his defensive options.

Van de Ven, 24, is contracted with Spurs until 2029, so that puts them in a very strong negotiating position. Only offers north of £90m would make them consider negotiations, but an exit is completely off the table in January.

However, sources suggest that failure to qualify for the Champions League could lead to a shock exit next summer.

Van de Ven has ambitions to play at the highest level consistently, and therefore, it is paramount that Tottenham stay in the elite competition.

Failure to secure this could open the door for suitors. Paris Saint-Germain, long-term admirers since his Wolfsburg days, are also monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk confirmed in a separate update on November 6 that Spurs are keeping tabs on the situation of Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, who is on Liverpool’s shortlist, too.

Arsenal to block exit / Arne Slot talks / Toney to Tottenham / Big Everton updates and more…

Arsenal will NOT entertain the idea of selling captain Martin Odegaard, despite links with a shock move to Barcelona.

Liverpool are backing new left-back signing Milos Kerkez to succeed and be the long-term replacement for Robertson despite his lacklustre start at Anfield.

Liverpool are planning to open talks with Arne Slot imminently over extending his contract.

Tottenham are ready to battle Barcelona for the signing of former striker Harry Kane should he look to leave Bayern Munich next summer.

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a contract extension with Morgan Rogers, who has been targeted by Chelsea and Tottenham.

Tottenham are leading the race for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, who is open to a reunion with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, potentially in January.

Celtic’s top manager target remains Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, while Efrain Juarez is open to taking the job and Wilfried Nancy, Kjetil Knutsen, and Robbie Keane are being considered.

Man Utd are keen to bring in a new centre-back and wing-back as well as a midfielder, but may have to wait until next summer to make those additions.

Man Utd are unlikely to move for West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta in January, despite links.

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug is likely to leave in January, with Hamburg and Stuttgart both interested.

Everton, Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham are keeping tabs on Dusan Vlahovic, who could leave Juventus for €20m in January.

Everton have no plans to recall talented midfielder Harrison Armstrong from his loan with Preston North End, despite speculation amid his excellent form.

The Toffees will NOT entertain selling Jarrad Branthwaite in January, with Man Utd still interested despite his injury problems.

Everton sources insist David Moyes is not under threat of being sacked, despite shock reports linking a former Liverpool manager with his job.

Manchester City are willing to sell Nathan Ake for £25m in January, with Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham all keen.

Man City retain interest in Sporting CP star Ivan Fresneda as Pep Guardiola looks to sign a new right-back.

Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Liverpool all hold genuine interest in Juventus star Kenan Yildiz. Real Madrid ace Rodrygo is also on Spurs’ ambitious shortlist.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.