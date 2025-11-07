Gary O'Neil is a leading contender to become the next Southampton manager

Southampton have narrowed their managerial shortlist to three, and St Mary’s has emerged as the most likely destination for Gary O’Neil in a major twist, though two more candidates are still under consideration.

The Saints sacked Will Still last Sunday after a poor run of results saw them drop to 19th in the Championship table. A 2-0 home defeat to Preston North End was the final nail in the coffin.

O’Neil was in advanced talks over a return to Wolves, who are also on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Vitor Pereira.

The 42-year-old was close to reaching an agreement with the Molineux club, but in a dramatic U-turn, he decided to rule himself out of the race, and Wolves are now focusing their efforts on Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards.

The ex-Wolves and Bournemouth manager is waiting for the right opportunity to return to football, and TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that the Saints have made an approach to him over their vacant role.

This follows a report from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, who revealed that O’Neil is in ‘pole position’ to become Southampton’s new manager.

He is said to have ‘admirers’ at St Mary’s ‘after his previous work in the Premier League and is considered a ‘contender’ for the job. However, the report adds that Southampton’s hunt is still in its early stages, and two more names are in the frame.

TWO more Southampton manager targets confirmed

The report adds that former Manchester United player and ex-Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick remains in contention to take the reins at the Saints.

It does not confirm whether there have been any talks with Carrick, but notes that he has a ‘strong reputation and could come into the running.’

Russell Martin, who TEAMtalk confirmed on November 3 would be open to a conversation over a return to Southampton, is another candidate named in The Telegraph’s report.

However, O’Neil seems to have become the leading contender now. The Bookies also have him down as the clear favourite.

With an approach made, talks are expected to ramp up with O’Neil in the coming days as the parties look to finalise an agreement.

But it is worth noting that O’Neil briefly looked set to become the next Wolves boss before pulling out of that race.

The Saints’ appointment is crucial, as they look to bounce back from a dismal start to the campaign and reignite their hopes of promotion.

Tonda Eckert was appointed interim head coach and led Southampton to victory against QPR in midweek, and looks set to remain in charge for their clash against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow.

