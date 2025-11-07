Joao Gomes is likely to become an option for bigger Premier League clubs as Wolves continue to struggle this season, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Molineux outfit are bottom of the Premier League, have not won a league game yet, and are struggling to appoint a new manager after sacking Vitor Pereira on the back of last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

Gomes, 24, is an important member of the side but would certainly not hang around if his side are relegated.

Sources have indicated that Wolves may even face a fight to hold onto him in January if other top-flight clubs sense an opportunity to make the most of their difficult situation.

But it is very unlikely he will be allowed to leave midway through the season.

Manchester United and Tottenham are two of the clubs that have had a close look at him previously while Aston Villa and Liverpool have been mooted as holding interest.

Gomes still shining at Wolves

Despite Wolves’ poor returns in the Premier League this term, Gomes is still shining.

The midfielder is second at the club for tackles per match (2.5) and third for both interceptions per match (one) and successful dribbles per match (0.6.)

Proficiency in both defence and attack is something which would stand him in good stead were he to move to United, with only two midfield spots, meaning the players need to be well rounded, but with a defensive mind, something he clearly has.

Gomes has made 10 appearances for Brazil, and he was recalled to the squad in October after being omitted from the last few, suggesting even when there is struggle around him, the midfielder is doing enough to gain his place in one of the best squads in the world.

Man Utd round-up: 2026 approach revealed

TEAMtalk is aware how United will approach both windows in 2026, with no January signings forced if they do not need them.

However, a central midfielder will be pursued in the winter, before focus is likely to shift to a wing-back and a centre-back in the summer.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo will push to leave United in January.

It’s been reported that he has as many as 10 sides on his tail, with the club given a tough task in keeping him.