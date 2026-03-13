Julian Alvarez is ready to move back to the Premier League this summer, IF Barcelona fail to meet the demands of their LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid, with Arsenal and Chelsea both now on high alert, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Our sources exclusively revealed in January that the two Premier League sides had already held talks with intermediaries working on a prospective deal for the Argentine forward.

Sources have confirmed that Alvarez’s camp have made it known to prospective clubs – of which there are only a select few he would consider – that he is prepared to leave Atletico this summer.

We understand that while the 26-year-old is open to moving back to England, London would be his preferred destination, which explains the early talks held with Arsenal and Chelsea, with both clubs quick to throw their hats into the ring.

The opportunity to sign a player widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the world in his prime rarely presents itself, and both clubs have remained in regular contact regarding the situation.

However, throughout discussions, Arsenal and Chelsea have been kept fully informed that Alvarez’s preferred option would be Barcelona.

The Argentine has made it clear to the Catalan giants that he is interested in a move, but he will not allow the situation to drag on indefinitely and become a drawn-out summer saga.

Barcelona are keen on Alvarez but finances remain a major hurdle.

The Spanish side have already agreed personal terms with Marcus Rashford over a potential move, and they are also pushing to land Alvarez – but a deal is expected to cost in excess of €100million, which is proving problematic.

Alvarez representatives fear Barcelona deal breakdown

We understand Barca believe they could structure a package worth close to €100million, but that figure would likely need to include agent fees and other associated costs. Alvarez’s representatives view the financial uncertainty as a growing concern.

A source explained to TEAMtalk: “Barca have been told from Alvarez’s side that this will not become a saga. They know both Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to go, they really want him.

“Alvarez’s camp talking to Arsenal and Chelsea is no tactic, they are very serious. He is happy to move to London and join one of Europe’s biggest clubs – that is not a problem to him and that has been made clear.”

Because of that uncertainty, Alvarez has again been asked by his camp whether he wants to explore alternative options, and the response from the player was a firm yes.

Following that development, Arsenal and Chelsea have once again been contacted and reassured that Alvarez would be open to joining either club if a move to Barcelona fails to materialise.

As we reported earlier this year, Premier League clubs believe they could secure Alvarez for less than £100million, and neither Arsenal nor Chelsea are believed to view the financial demands as a major obstacle.

Another club firmly on Alvarez’s radar is Paris Saint-Germain, who have also maintained contact regarding the situation.

From Atletico Madrid’s perspective, there is also a preference to sell the striker outside of Spain, something that could work in favour of Arsenal, Chelsea or PSG if Barcelona cannot finalise a deal.

Alvarez has enjoyed a strong campaign under Diego Simeone, scoring 16 goals in 34 starts for Atletico this season while also providing six assists, operating mainly through the centre of the Spanish side’s attack.

With Barcelona’s finances uncertain and Premier League interest strong, the race for Alvarez could develop into one of the defining transfer sagas of the summer window – even if the player’s camp insist they will not allow it to drag on indefinitely.

