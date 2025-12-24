Arsenal ‘crazy’ about signing AC Milan phenom with transfer timeline set

Arsenal are putting the frighteners up AC Milan with a report in Italy claiming ‘especially’ the Gunners are ‘crazy’ about poaching a 19-year-old phenom.

Arsenal’s title charge this season is built on a rock solid defence and set pieces. While some have mocked that approach, it cannot be denied it’s ultra-effective and if Arsenal do go on to win their first league title since 2004, no one will be laughing.

Huge sums have been invested in defenders over recent times, many of whom make just as big of an impact in the opposition’s box as they do their own.

And according to the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are ‘crazy’ about signing 6ft 5in AC Milan left-back, Davide Bartesaghi.

The 19-year-old has risen through Milan’s youth ranks and this season, has become a mainstay in the team.

Bartesaghi has operated primarily at left wing-back, but if brought to Arsenal, would challenge for starts in the left-back position.

That’s not to say he’s not accomplished going forwards, however, with the 6ft 5in defender obviously posing problems at set pieces with his height.

Furthermore, Bartesaghi scored a brace last time out in Milan’s 2-2 draw with Sassuolo, and both goals came via clinical low drives with his left foot.

Arsenal’s interest in Bartesaghi was touched upon back in October and per the latest from GdS, other Premier League sides are now hovering too.

Nevertheless, it was stressed it’s ‘especially’ Arsenal who are making the most noise behind the scenes and the financial might of England’s elite is making Milan quiver.

The report noted: ‘If a player they like pops up on the radar, an offer is made, despite the countless – and understandable – financial worries Italian clubs have when it comes to incoming transfers.’

When could Arsenal sign Bartesaghi?

Bartesaghi signed a new contract with Milan in May that ties his future to the Rossoneri until 2030. And as a homegrown player and having only just become a regular starter over the past few months, the report suggested Bartesaghi has no great inclination to leave any time soon.

As such, a potential move to north London is not imminent, and in truth, another season or two in Milan may serve Arsenal’s long-term interests anyway.

Arsenal already have Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly competing for starts in the left-back berth. Left-footer Piero Hincapie can also play in the position if required.

There appears little sense in Arsenal moving for Bartesaghi right now at a time when in an likelihood, he’d be third-choice for one position at best.

Of course, the flip side to delaying a transfer by a year or two is if Bartesaghi continues to develop at such an incredible rate, so too will the price Arsenal have to pay down the line.

